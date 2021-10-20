CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Quinnan, retired hairstylist

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoseph Quinnan (Joe, Sonny) was born in Scranton, Pa., Jan. 10, 1939. His father, Gerard Quinnan, was a coal miner and was later a machinist for Marshall Maintenance in Trenton, N.J. His mother, Margaret (Laggan) Quinnan, worked as a waitress and also at the grocery store on wheels that the family...

www.capegazette.com

centraljersey.com

Joseph Aloysius Barber, 94

Joseph Aloysius Barber, of Pennington, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 5, 2021, just short of his 95th birthday. He was born on October 23, 1926 in Verona, NJ to Joseph and Jule Duffy Barber, much to the delight of his older sisters, Mary Ellen and Jule A. Barber Kreutler. Joe graduated from St. Benedict’s Prep School in Newark, NJ in 1944 where he received the President’s Award for excellence in academics, leadership and athletics. He was elected President of his class for three years, and also captain of the track team, a sport in which he excelled. A proud alumnus of St. Benedict’s, whose mission he whole heartedly supported, he participated in their alumni programs, and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1990. Before graduating from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in Washington D.C., in 1950, Joe served in the Air Force for two years. The School of Foreign Service prepared him well for a very successful career in international business with the Schering-Plough Corporation. Joe married Mary O’Donnell in 1952 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Together they raised six children. He was predeceased by Mary in 2003, and sons Timothy (1995) and Michael (2019). Left to miss Joe’s “joie de vivre” and to cherish his memory, are his wife Sally, and his children Nancy and her husband Jim Harris of Brick, NJ, his son Matthew of Denver, CO, and his daughter Tess of Brick, NJ as well as 4 grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
PENNINGTON, NJ
FraminghamSOURCE

Todd Joseph Carmel, 55

FRAMINGHAM – Todd Joseph Carmel, a resident of Framingham, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on a spectacular autumn day after a grueling battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55 years old. Todd was born in Vallejo, California on November 16th, 1965, the youngest son of the late Leon J Carmel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Herald

The last nun? Sister Leticia's retirement at St. Joseph Hospital could end nearly 120-year streak

Nuns have been a presence at the many iterations of St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin since it was founded in 1902 by the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart. When Sister Leticia Lapid walks out the door for the last time to retire after 24 years as a spiritual care chaplain, that streak may end. She's the only nun serving at what is now Amita Health St. Joseph Hospital.
ELGIN, IL
State
New Jersey State
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: TEEN FOUND IN WEST VIRGINIA

UPDATE: 10/25 6:49 PM- Lillian Wallace has been located and is SAFE West Virginia Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. The Oak Hill Police Department is looking for Lillian Mabel Wallace from the Oak Hill, WV area. Police say Lillian was lasts been leaving her house at 2:28 am on October 24. Police […]
OAK HILL, WV
Cape Gazette

Conley’s Church offers property for homeless village

Conley’s United Methodist Church and The Springboard Collaborative are exploring plans to develop an interim homeless shelter on church property off Route 24 and Camp Arrowhead Road between Lewes and Angola. Springboard co-founder Judson Malone, who lives in Georgetown, said they plan to file a conditional-use application with Sussex County....
GEORGETOWN, DE
reportertoday.com

Joseph F. Soboda Jr.

Joseph F. Soboda Jr., 75, passed away Friday October 15, 2021 at the Roger Williams Medical Center, Providence, RI. He was the beloved husband of Claire (Roy) Soboda. Born in Pawtucket, RI he was a son of the late Joseph F. and Florence A. (Aubin) Soboda Sr. He lived in Rehoboth, MA for the past 52 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth doomed without family venues

I read with interest the recent letter from Commissioners Gay and Gossett detailing the clarification of various aspects of the city codes. They were very happy to extol the leniency toward maximum use of land space and building height. Unfortunately, I did not read how the city intends to restore Rehoboth as a family-oriented resort town.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas ‘Tom’ E. Spies, popular manager

Thomas “Tom” E. Spies, 55, of Milford passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Bayhealth Milford after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was born in Ogden, Utah, son of Laura Mitchell. Tom, also known to many as Tommy, was a unique, loving person who genuinely cared for his family...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Jane and Steve Wagg to celebrate 50th anniversary Oct. 30

Jane and Steve Wagg of Lewes will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 30. They were married in 1971 at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich. They have two children, Mary Jane Galvin-Wagg (Brian Galvin) and Michael Wagg (Theo Wagg); and they have three grandchildren. Steve retired from General...
LEWES, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed By Family Of Walter Wallace Jr.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr. Lawyers for the family announced the details at City Hall on Thursday. It includes a demand from the family for the city to equip all patrol officers with tasers. Last October, Philadelphia police shot and killed Wallace at his West Philadelphia home. Wallace was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a knife. The settlement also includes an undisclosed financial payment to the family. “Those terms were never their primary objective in their calls for justice after Walter’s death. Rather they have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Honoring a women’s suffrage trail blazer

Margaret White Houston holds a special place in the history of Sussex County and Delaware. Houston, who was born in Lewes and spent most of her life in Georgetown, was a tireless, trailblazer in Delaware's struggle for women's right to vote. Thanks to the efforts of a small committee, the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 10-28-21

Toys for Tots is seeking volunteers to collect toys, sort and pack, and distribute donated toys to local kids. Nassau DE LCO, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation local campaign organization, will be conducting distribution from a new centrally located facility near Georgetown. Commitment of time can be minimal or...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Pumpkins for Pigs donation drive starts Nov. 1

Don’t throw away those Halloween pumpkins, give them to local farmers to feed their pigs. The fifth annual Pumpkins for Pigs donation drive will get underway Monday, Nov. 1, at 15 farms in Delaware, including three in the Cape Region. Farms in the area include:. The Hen Den, 28953 Lewes-Georgetown...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thanks for reinstating Cannon Award

The Cannon Family would like to thank the City of Rehoboth (Stan Mills and Sharon Lynn) and Capt. Jeff Giles for supporting and re-awarding the Jeff Cannon Lifesaving Award. On Dec. 1, 1998, Jeff was involved in a fatal car accident in Virginia. Before that, he was a lifeguard from 1969 to 1971, lieutenant from 1972 to 1976, captain from 1977 to 1981. In addition to his leadership with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, he was captain of University of Delaware’s 1973 football team and a first-team American Football Coaches All-American. Jeff’s career continued briefly in the NFL and WFL. Afterwards, he began his coaching career at Oberlin College, Springfield College, University of Delaware, Swarthmore College, Delaware State College, and James Madison University. Most of all, he was an inclusive leader and accepting of all people.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Shipping issues through the eyes of a river pilot

Barely a day goes by without our hearing about shortages and shipping delays related to national and international delivery infrastructure. Containers filled with everything from Halloween and Christmas items to washers, dryers and refrigerators, are sitting in ports along both coasts of our nation. They’re awaiting trucks and chassis fitted...
LEWES, DE

