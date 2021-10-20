Agnes Christine Roundtree, awesome cook

The Cannon Family would like to thank the City of Rehoboth (Stan Mills and Sharon Lynn) and Capt. Jeff Giles for supporting and re-awarding the Jeff Cannon Lifesaving Award. On Dec. 1, 1998, Jeff was involved in a fatal car accident in Virginia. Before that, he was a lifeguard from 1969 to 1971, lieutenant from 1972 to 1976, captain from 1977 to 1981. In addition to his leadership with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, he was captain of University of Delaware’s 1973 football team and a first-team American Football Coaches All-American. Jeff’s career continued briefly in the NFL and WFL. Afterwards, he began his coaching career at Oberlin College, Springfield College, University of Delaware, Swarthmore College, Delaware State College, and James Madison University. Most of all, he was an inclusive leader and accepting of all people.
