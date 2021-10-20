CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Agnes Christine Roundtree, awesome cook

Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnes Christine Roundtree was born in Fellsmere, Fla., in the family home Jan. 18, 1940, by midwife to Eddie and Ossle May Williams. She was better known as Christine or Chris for most of her life. She departed this life Saturday, Oct. 9. 2021. Christine was raised in Fellsmere...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Timothy W. McNitt, accomplished chef

Timothy W. McNitt, 61, of Lewes passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 3, 1960, in Lewistown, Pa., son of the late William K McNitt Sr. and Betty J. (Shay) McNitt. Tim was a 1979 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, attended Elizabethtown College, and was...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Conley’s Church offers property for homeless village

Conley’s United Methodist Church and The Springboard Collaborative are exploring plans to develop an interim homeless shelter on church property off Route 24 and Camp Arrowhead Road between Lewes and Angola. Springboard co-founder Judson Malone, who lives in Georgetown, said they plan to file a conditional-use application with Sussex County....
GEORGETOWN, DE
whtc.com

Kevin Cook

Kevin was an accomplished Trumpet player during his Zeeland High School years and later playing in church. He enjoyed working on his computer and was a passionate supporter of Pro-Life and the United States of America. Professionally Kevin loved to transport clients to their medical appointments with Ready Ride Transportation and was a faithful member of the Men’s Bible Study group at Rock Urban Church. Kevin was faithful and enthusiastic in his love for the Lord Jesus Christ.
OBITUARIES
Cape Gazette

Tommy Coveleski memories are gentle on the minds of 5K runners

The Power of One: Tommy Coveleski brought out 163 runners for the eighth annual Tommy Ten 5K Run/Walk Oct. 24. The weather was perfect for the 9 a.m. race that started on the Boardwalk at Wilmington Avenue, raced north to Gordons Pond, then turned around and came back. Tommy, everyone’s...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas ‘Tom’ E. Spies, popular manager

Thomas “Tom” E. Spies, 55, of Milford passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Bayhealth Milford after a courageous battle with COVID-19. He was born in Ogden, Utah, son of Laura Mitchell. Tom, also known to many as Tommy, was a unique, loving person who genuinely cared for his family...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

It's Sea Witch Weekend in Rehoboth Beach!

With the Fall Festival Season beginning to wind down for 2021, you could say we've saved the best for last at the Delaware beaches. That's right, it's time for this year's edition of the much anticipated Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival in Rehoboth Beach!. These three days in Delaware's...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sen. Pettyjohn’s commentary spot on

This is a response to Sen. Brian Pettyjohn’s Oct. 19 commentary. The senator did a masterful presentation of Delaware agriculture. If you, the reader, did not see his commentary, I strongly ask you to revisit that paper edition. As a 1934 lifelong Sussex County boy, I was surprised to hear...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Jane and Steve Wagg to celebrate 50th anniversary Oct. 30

Jane and Steve Wagg of Lewes will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 30. They were married in 1971 at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich. They have two children, Mary Jane Galvin-Wagg (Brian Galvin) and Michael Wagg (Theo Wagg); and they have three grandchildren. Steve retired from General...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes settles Peter lawsuit for $100K

The City of Lewes will pay a New Road property owner $100,000 as part of a negotiated settlement to dismiss a lawsuit. The city filed a lawsuit against Jerry Peter Jr. in Delaware Court of Chancery in May 2020, seeking to stop Peter from obtaining sewer service from the Lewes Board of Public Works unless he signed a pre-annexation agreement.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thanks for reinstating Cannon Award

The Cannon Family would like to thank the City of Rehoboth (Stan Mills and Sharon Lynn) and Capt. Jeff Giles for supporting and re-awarding the Jeff Cannon Lifesaving Award. On Dec. 1, 1998, Jeff was involved in a fatal car accident in Virginia. Before that, he was a lifeguard from 1969 to 1971, lieutenant from 1972 to 1976, captain from 1977 to 1981. In addition to his leadership with the Rehoboth Beach Patrol, he was captain of University of Delaware’s 1973 football team and a first-team American Football Coaches All-American. Jeff’s career continued briefly in the NFL and WFL. Afterwards, he began his coaching career at Oberlin College, Springfield College, University of Delaware, Swarthmore College, Delaware State College, and James Madison University. Most of all, he was an inclusive leader and accepting of all people.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 10-28-21

Toys for Tots is seeking volunteers to collect toys, sort and pack, and distribute donated toys to local kids. Nassau DE LCO, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation local campaign organization, will be conducting distribution from a new centrally located facility near Georgetown. Commitment of time can be minimal or...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Honoring a women’s suffrage trail blazer

Margaret White Houston holds a special place in the history of Sussex County and Delaware. Houston, who was born in Lewes and spent most of her life in Georgetown, was a tireless, trailblazer in Delaware's struggle for women's right to vote. Thanks to the efforts of a small committee, the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Pumpkins for Pigs donation drive starts Nov. 1

Don’t throw away those Halloween pumpkins, give them to local farmers to feed their pigs. The fifth annual Pumpkins for Pigs donation drive will get underway Monday, Nov. 1, at 15 farms in Delaware, including three in the Cape Region. Farms in the area include:. The Hen Den, 28953 Lewes-Georgetown...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

