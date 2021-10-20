Agnes Christine Roundtree, awesome cook

15 Meadowridge Lane, Milton, DE 19968 ~ LOCATION...LOCATION...LOCATION... 2 ACRES OF HORSE FRIENDLY LAND TO BUILD YOUR CUSTOM HOME. This beautiful lot is cleared and ready for you to make your dreams a reality in the community of Oakridge located just on the border of Lewes & Milton. Less than 15 minutes to Delaware Beaches offers easy access to grocery stores, hospitals, banks, dining, and shopping while being a close drive to downtown Lewes, Cape Henlopen State Park, Broadkill Dog Friendly Beach, and Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Downtown Milton is less than 10 minutes’ drive and offers great conveniences like the local Farmers Market and Dog Fish Head Brewery, while staying out of the hustle and bustle of beach traffic. Wanting to take a Bike Ride? Peddle over to the Lewes Georgetown Trail and enjoy a peaceful bike ride to town and beaches. Lot will need a septic and well, which will help keep your overall monthly utility costs of maintaining your home low. Nestled in a quiet community that features large lots and gives you open space between homes and leaves extra space on your lot for pool, horses and more. Contact us today for more information!

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO