Brexit has overtaken Covid as the number one concern of the British people for the first times since the pandemic began, new polling has found.The supply chain crisis which has seen labour shortages and empty supermarket shelves has pushed the impact of the UK’s exit from the EU back to the forefront of the public imagination.Some 28 per cent of people said Brexit was now the biggest issue facing the nation – a rise of eight per cent since last month, according to the latest Ipsos MORI survey.There has been a significant dip in the proportion who see Covid as...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO