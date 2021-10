LSU football’s coaching search is underway after Sunday’s news that Ed Orgeron and the Tigers have reached an agreement to part ways when the 2021-22 campaign concludes. As far as candidates who could be at the top of the list to replace Orgeron, Billy Napier is a name that continues to be mentioned. However, the Louisiana head coach revealed he has had no interaction with LSU brass concerning the opening position, all the while sharing his appreciation for Orgeron.

