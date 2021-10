Audiochuck, the independent production company behind the hit podcast Crime Junkie, has entered a multi-year deal with SiriusXM that will give the broadcasting company the exclusive global ad sales rights to all Audiochuck productions. As part of the deal, Audiochuck will also work with SiriusXM and its subsidiaries, Stitcher and Pandora, on the development of new content that will be accessible across all platforms. And beginning next year, Stitcher will be the distributor for all new and existing Audiochuck podcasts, though the shows will remain available to users on all major podcasting platforms. Founded in 2017, Audiochuck has become a leading podcast network for...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO