Toyota to build $13.6 billion American battery plant, employ 1,750

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickups on Friday announced plans for another joint venture to build a second battery plant in North America — this time with Samsung SDI. Stellantis NV and the Korean manufacturer said, after entering into a memorandum of understanding that is subject to regulatory approvals, they are planning for a launch of production starting in 2025. The lithium-ion battery plant will have an initial annual capacity of 23 gigawatt hours with the ability to increase that to 40 gigawatt hours in the future.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO