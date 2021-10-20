CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota to build $13.6 billion American battery plant, employ 1,750

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToyota has announced that it will invest $13.6 billion in manufacturing electric automobile batteries in the United States by 2025. Though Toyota has sold more than 18.7 million Prius hybrids since 1997, other manufactures have taken the lead in selling battery powered autos....

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 1

I Nuke Hurricanes
7d ago

Nissan is building and just started to implement the new technology with zero humans in the plant. from start to finish all Robotics 100% will roll out that technology later to all plants. your union needs you to understand you've always been expendable

Reply
2
Paducah Sun

Kentucky one of five states vying for Toyota battery plant

While Kentucky was chosen late last month as the site for two plants to build batteries for Ford electric vehicles, the state is also reported to be one of five in the running for a new plant site that would make batteries for Toyota electric cars and trucks. Ford and...
KENTUCKY STATE
torquenews.com

Toyota Announces Huge $3.4 Billion United States Battery Investment

Big news as Toyota reveals a new American plant along with a 10-year battery investment. The automotive industry has been relying more and more on batteries these last few years. We see it especially with electrified vehicles. Hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles. This week,...
BUSINESS
ithinkdiff.com

Apple Car battery manufacturers refuse to build exclusive plants in U.S, allegedly

There is little doubt that Apple Car is coming, eventually. Although the Cupertino tech giant has not announced the project, several sources have reported that the company is diligently trying to resolve challenges related to the EV’s supply chain. The latest report claims that the company’s battery manufacturing partners, CATL...
BUSINESS
SamMobile

Samsung to build its first EV battery plant in the US

Following the rumors from earlier this week, Samsung has announced that it will enter the North American EV battery space by building its first battery plant in the US. The company has signed a joint venture with carmaker Stellantis for its upcoming battery plant. Samsung SDI will finally be able to better compete with its local rivals LG Energy and SK On in the US.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Toyota plans $1.29B battery plant in US; Texas a likely contender

Toyota plans to create a $1.29 billion battery plant in the United States. The company didn't announce a location for the plant, which is expected to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles, but reports indicate Texas could be a contender for the project.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Toyota invests $3.4 billion for US battery production through this decade

Toyota, which historically hasn't completely taken to the all-electric future many automakers believe is inevitable, is changing its tune. On Monday, the Japanese automaker announced a whopping $3.4 billion investment to create local battery production here in the US. The dollar amount comes from a grander $13.5 billion investment Toyota announced earlier this year into battery development and production.
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Toyota Investing $3.4B in 10-year Plan to Develop, Build Batteries in the U.S.

Toyota will invest approximately $3.4 billion to develop and produce batteries in the U.S., the automaker announced today, as part of a $13.5 billion global battery program. The first U.S. plant will open in 2025, Toyota said, and creating an estimated 1,750 new jobs. The announcement comes at a time when key rivals such as General Motors, Ford and Mercedes-Benz have announced their own plans to set up lithium-ion battery production in the U.S.
BUSINESS

