CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Investment firm Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it would buy...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Telecom Italia cuts 2021 core profit goal on home market weakness

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM), Italy’s largest telecoms company, on Wednesday said it had further cut its 2021 core profit guidance to reflect worsening market conditions. It said its board had discussed a possible reorganisation to extract value from the group’s assets and asked CEO Luigi Gubitosi to continue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
94.3 Jack FM

Saudi Arabia’s SABIC to invest at Teesside plant in northeast England

(Reuters) – The British government said that Saudi petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) would invest nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) at its Teesside facility in northeast England with the aim of decarbonisation. “Fantastic to see nearly £1 billion invested in @SABIC’s Teesside facility, creating and safeguarding 1,000...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Blakely
94.3 Jack FM

Volvo Cars hopes downsized IPO can rev up investors’ electric dreams

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Cars is hoping investors will buy into its long-term electric vehicle strategy and see past supply chain worries and questions about its shift to battery power as it gears up to make its market debut in Europe’s biggest IPO so far this year. Shares in the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wacker Chemie to buy majority stake in China's Sico for $140 million

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie will buy a 60% stake in Chinese rival Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million), the German chemical company said on Wednesday. Sico makes specialty components for high-performance adhesives, sealants and coatings called organofunctional silanes and is one of the leading suppliers...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanx#Reuters#Blackstone Inc
94.3 Jack FM

Phillips 66 to acquire remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

(Reuters) – Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily...
PHILLIPS, WI
bizjournals

Why Spanx founder Sara Blakely chose Blackstone as investment partner

Spanx founder Sara Blakely surprised her employees with two first-class plane tickets to a destination of their choice plus $10,000 to spend to celebrate the company's sale of a majority stake to Blackstone Growth. "This is a very big moment for each and every one of you," she said in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BREAKING: Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Benzinga

Benzinga is going to the next level, wrote Benzinger staffer Phil Hall, "and our readers and users made it possible." Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in the stock market site Benzinga Monday, in a deal valued at $300 million.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
financialbuzz.com

Spanx Valued at USD1.2 Billion After Blackstone Deal

Spanx, an American shapewear company, is worth USD1.2 Billion after entering a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The companies have yet to disclose the amount Blackstone paid for its stake. “This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” said Spanx founder...
BUSINESS
OCRegister

From $5,000 to $1.2 billion: Spanx lands investment deal with Blackstone

Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

(Bloomberg) — Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from Bloomberg. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bridgepoint buys majority stake in traffic software specialist from Porsche SE

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity company Bridgepoint Group has agreed to buy a majority stake in traffic and transport software maker PTV Group from parent Porsche SE for an undisclosed sum. Porsche SE, the largest shareholder in Volkswagen (DE:VOWG_p), said it would keep a 40% stake in the unit, whose...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy