CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Feds launch national anti-gun trafficking effort even as ATF focuses on ‘straw purchases’

By Julian Resendiz
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1J4g_0cX796X100

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A federal agency has launched a campaign to slow the trafficking of guns here and across the border.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Anti-Firearms Trafficking public safety initiative consists of public service announcements, posters and a tip line that allows citizens to report illegal gun sales, trafficking and individuals who ask others to buy guns on their behalf. The latter practice is known as “straw purchases” of guns.

“A straw purchase is a person purchasing a firearm that is not for their personal use or is intended to go to a person who is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm,” said Richard Chmielewski, resident agent in charge of the ATF Las Cruces, New Mexico Field Office.

The initiative comes in addition to ongoing enforcement actions such as the multi-agency Operation Southbound, which has been in force since April 2020 aiming to disrupt firearms trafficking to Mexico.

Chmielewski declined to comment specifically on gun-running into Mexico, which that country’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has decried in public statements urging the U.S. to do something about it.

Law enforcement officials have said many of those guns are part of the “straw purchase” phenomenon and is motivated by financial gain. However, they point out not all of the guns acquired under false pretense on the border go to the cartels in Mexico. Many, they say, are purchased on behalf of convicted felons, gang members and other people in the U.S. who are ineligible to legally acquire a firearm.

The tip line to report firearms violations is 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867).

According to the ATF website, the agency in the fiscal year 2020 initiated 39,449 criminal firearms investigations, recommended 8025 cases for prosecution and contributed to 6,934 indictments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Guns#Feds#Border Report#Ktab
BigCountryHomepage

Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees

A campaign that began with ordinary people donating frequent-flyer miles has raised enough in two months to provide 40,000 flights for refugees from Afghanistan, and organizers and the White House are looking to nearly double that figure. About 3,200 flights with donated miles have already carried Afghans from temporary housing at military bases in the […]
ADVOCACY
BigCountryHomepage

Judge briefly blocks Texas schools’ gender-based hair policy

MAGNOLIA, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a Texas school district’s enforcement of a grooming policy that prohibits boys — and not girls — from having long hair. Chief U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal’s ruling Monday comes days after seven students sued the Magnolia Independent School District alleging gender discrimination. The lawsuit […]
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

1K+
Followers
605
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy