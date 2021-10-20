CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

Neshoba Central band claims Grand Champion title

By Staff report
 7 days ago
Submitted photo Members of the Neshoba Central High School marching band compete at the Northeast Regional Marching Band Championships on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College Oct. 2. NEMCC/MICHAEL H MILLER

BOONEVILLE, MISS. — In one of the largest Northeast Regional Marching Band Championships at Northeast Mississippi Community College in four decades, Neshoba Central High School came out on top after approximately 30 bands competed for the title of Grand Champion on Oct. 2 at Tiger Stadium in Booneville.

Neshoba Central, the class 4A, 5A and 6A Sweepstakes winner, picked up the Grand Champion title and took the six-foot tall trophy back to Philadelphia with a score of 92.49.

East Webster captured the classes 1A, 2A and 3A Sweepstakes as the best band in those three classes.

Schools from three states and across north Mississippi descended upon Tiger Stadium for the thirty-eighth version of the Northeast Regional Marching Band Championships.

In addition to the Grand Champion and Sweepstakes winner, bands competed for not only class awards but individual bragging rights as well.

In Class 2A, East Webster High School took top honors with Calhoun City High School receiving the runner-up trophy in the division. Bruce High School was third.

In Class 3A, Kossuth High School took top honors with Mantachie High School receiving the runner-up trophy in the division.

In Class 4A, South Pontotoc High School took top honors with North Pontotoc High School receiving the runner-up trophy in the division. Ripley High School was third.

In Class 5A, Neshoba Central High School took top honors with Saltillo High School receiving the runner-up trophy in the division. Hardin County (Tenn.) High School was third.

In Class 6A, Oxford High School took top honors with Florence (Ala.) High School receiving the runner-up trophy in the division.

Best drum major in Class 2A went to the drum major from East Webster High School; Class 3A went to Kossuth. Itawamba captured the best drum major in Class 4A; Neshoba Central won Class 5A and Florence (Ala.) was named the best drum major in Class in 6A.

Best color guard in Class 2A went to the color guard from East Webster High School; Class 3A went to Mantachie. South Pontotoc captured the best color guard in Class 4A; Neshoba Central won Class 5A and Oxford was named the best color guard in Class in 6A.

Best percussion in Class 2A went to the percussion section from East Webster High School; Class 3A went to Kossuth. North Pontotoc captured the best percussion unit in Class 4A; Saltillo won Class 5A and Oxford was named the best percussion in Class in 6A.

Florence (Ala.) also took home top honors in Class 6A for best dance team and best majorettes.

Overall outstanding soloist went to the flute soloist from Neshoba Central. That award comes with a full tuition scholarship to Northeast and is worth $1,825.

Itawamba had the overall best drum majors in all classes with a score of 93.

Neshoba Central took home top honors with the best color guard with a score of 170 and North Pontotoc's percussion section topped all classes with a score of 182.

Florence (Ala.) was named best dance line with a score of 81 and best majorettes with a score of 79.

