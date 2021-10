Efforts to battle the opioid crisis in New York state just got a nearly $1.5 billion boost. The funding arrives thanks to settlements from lawsuits filed by New York State Attorney General Letitia James against pharmaceutical companies that manufacture and distribute opioids. To deliver money to cities and promote the funding, James embarked on a HealNY tour, during which she will make stops in dozens of counties impacted by the opioid epidemic.

