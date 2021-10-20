CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Pinterest to launch new features to help with ‘emotional wellbeing’

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCUDR_0cX75LXp00
Jennifer Lopez, pictured in New York in September Photograph: Kristin Callahan/REX/Shutterstock

Pinterest will offer users the chance to riff on Jennifer Lopez’s Halloween costume as it launches new products to emphasise its appeal to “emotional wellbeing” amid a storm of negative publicity surrounding social media firms.

The digital pinboard business is introducing a “Takes” product that allows users to respond to someone else’s ideas pin – or video post – with their own version, whether it is trying out a fellow user’s food recipe or replicating an artist’s sketch. The US company is launching the service with a Lopez idea pin, where the music star invites people to post their “killer Halloween costume”.

Pinterest, which has more than 400 million users, hopes the new features will boost growth and head off competition from services such as TikTok. From Wednesday it is also launching a “watch” tab to let users scroll through a tailored series of videos or photos using their full screen, instead of the traditional browse tab.

Pinterest’s senior vice-president of products, Naveen Gavini, said video was a superior medium for users wanting to learn how to create or carry out a task. “Video is a richer platform. If you want to learn how to do something it is much easier to watch a 10-minute video on how to do it.”

The platform is launching the new products against a backdrop of political pressure and public outcry against social media, including the revelations of the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, racist abuse of England footballers on Twitter and anti-vaccine videos being widely shared on TikTok . Because of Pinterest’s emphasis on creating and sharing virtual pinboards, the company is often viewed as the “not-Facebook” of social media.

Gavini said Pinterest was “fundamentally different” from Facebook and was not about checking up on friends or catching up with news. “We are fundamentally focused on different things,” he said. “Different networks have different challenges but we are focused on inspiration and how to protect that.”

The platform is launching a $20m fund to help users, or “creators”, bring their projects to life.

In July Pinterest said it would ban all adverts with weight loss language and imagery , including ads that idealised or denigrated certain body types.

The business has faced controversy recently, however, when a former employee, Ifeoma Ozoma, broke her non-disclosure agreement to accuse it of “racism, gaslighting and disrespect”. Ozoma went public last year with a former colleague, Aerica Shimizu Banks , to claim they had to fight to be paid fairly and faced retaliation for advocating for change.

Pinterest said it wanted every employee to feel safe: “We’ve been doing the work to ensure our culture, policies and practices are aligned with our commitment to be a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Gaslighting#Footballers#Tiktok#Pinboards
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Clearbit Launches Deeper Company Intelligence and New Features to Engage Website Visitors

Clearbit, a leader in marketing intelligence software for B2B organizations, today announced significant updates to its real-time data platform, enabling marketing, sales and operations teams to boost customer acquisition and conversion by revealing more of their hidden pipeline. Clearbit’s deeper and richer contact data, coupled with new platform features, provides teams with a better understanding of who their customers are – and more power to activate that data instantly at key customer touch points across the entire digital funnel.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Reddit adds a new way to post with launch of ‘Predictions’ feature

This is the first new posting format Reddit has introduced in nearly two years, and one that the company says is designed to increase engagement on the platform by reducing the barrier to posting. That is, while some users may not feel comfortable posting publicly or engaging in discussions, they may take the time to respond to a poll or, now, make a prediction.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Instagram Launches New Features for Reels and Feed

Big changes are arriving on Instagram this week, enabling creators to tell their stories, connect with their audiences and express themselves in new ways. The platform’s very first Product Week starts this Tuesday, featuring daily product drops and launches. On October 19, Instagram is introducing Collabs, which allows users to...
INTERNET
prweek.com

Pinterest rolls out shopping features in social commerce push

Pinterest is beefing up its shopping features as social commerce takes off. Last Wednesday, the platform unveiled new shopping features that will make it easier for merchants to showcase their products and users to browse and buy on the platform. The new features are accompanied by a consumer-facing campaign to promote Pinterest as a place to shop.
INTERNET
The Independent

Tinder launches ‘plus one’ feature to help users find dates for weddings

Dating app Tinder has launched a new feature that aims to help single people find a “plus one” for upcoming weddings.Tinder said it has created the feature in anticipation of “one of the busiest wedding seasons” after countless ceremonies were postponed during the pandemic.Members of the app can join Tinder’s “Plus One” hub and signal to other users that they are either looking for a wedding date or that they are willing to attend as someone else’s date.“We know many of our members are looking for a plus one for their next wedding and we’re excited to now give them...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ZDNet

Microsoft is launching a new Teams feature that may drive some people mad

If you've ever asked yourself, "What is Microsoft thinking?" in a slightly disturbed tone, there's a way to preempt your question. Drift to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, and you can observe what's just around the corner. And what's around the corner right now may shiver your timbers. Here, you see,...
SOFTWARE
MySanAntonio

WhatsApp Business launches the new 'Collections' feature to organize your products and make shopping easier. See how it works.

WhatsApp Business has excellent news for entrepreneurs and consumers who use the platform. The messaging app has just launched the new 'Collections' feature to make shopping easier. WhatsApp Business 'Collections' will help sellers better organize their products, while buyers will save themselves from browsing through huge listings to find what...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Snappy Launches New Video Greeting Feature and API Integrations to Take Gifting to the Next Level This Holiday Season

Following its success as Inc.’s 15th fastest growing company in America, and $70M fundraise, Snappy continues to disrupt the gifting industry with a raft of new innovations. Snappy, the all-in-one gifting platform helping organizations create connections through the power of gifting,announces new features ahead of the holiday season. The Snappy platform, which uses expert curation and a proprietary algorithm to help companies send a choice of fun surprises to team members and customers, has now added additional personalization features and new integration options. Gift senders can now send a personal video greeting along with their gift and will be able to add customizable reveal experiences to make their recipient experience even more fun and delightful!
INTERNET
TheAtlantaVoice

CEO Mark Zuckerberg responds to the massive Facebook document dump

CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off Facebook’s quarterly earnings call by addressing the latest wave of coverage based on a trove of leaked internal documents on Monday. “Good faith criticism helps us get better, but my view is that we are seeing a coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to paint a false picture of our company,” Zuckerberg said. “The […]
INTERNET
WFLA

Whistleblower Haugen says Facebook making online hate worse

Former Facebook data scientist turned whistleblower Frances Haugen on Monday told lawmakers in the United Kingdom working on legislation to rein in social media companies that the company is making online hate and extremism worse and outlined how it could improve online safety.
INTERNET
CBS Baltimore

Ruppersberger Drops Facebook Over Company’s Handling Of Misinformation & Hate Speech

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is ditching Facebook in response to whistleblower complaints about the company’s handling of misinformation, toxic and hateful content. The lawmaker announced the decision Wednesday, saying he’s deactivating his official Facebook and Instagram accounts until the social media giant and Congress make changes to protect democracy and the health of its users including children. “Facebook’s basic business model sows division and disinformation and I can no longer use it — and promote it from my official mediums — in good conscience for the time being,” Ruppersberger said. The move follows explosive allegations from former Facebook employee Frances...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

39K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy