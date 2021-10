Wooden artifacts from the Norse settlement L'Anse aux Meadows in Newfoundland show that the Vikings were living in the Americas by at least the year 1021. For years, scholars have only been able to guess when the Vikings first stepped foot in the Americas. But a remarkable new study that used wood artifacts and knowledge of solar storms has provided the first definitive date. The Vikings lived in Newfoundland exactly 1,000 years ago in the year 1021.

