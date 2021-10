“Bill Fritz and daughter Sandy” featuring the oils of Artist Member Bill Fritz and acrylics by daughter Sandy. This is the first ever father/daughter exhibit at the Art Center. Both artists have their own individual perspective on creating art, yet they share a collaborative piece on display in this exhibit. Bill has been an Artist Member since November 2006 and this will be his last featured show and what a wonderful way to celebrate this exhibit by sharing this with his daughter.

VISUAL ART ・ 7 DAYS AGO