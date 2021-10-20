CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Butler on the officials at the end of regulation vs the Seahawks: 'I don't have enough money to talk about'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler addressed the media about Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers defense played well minus some lapses in the third quarter.

But of course the media had to ask Butler about the bizarre play at the end of regulation where the officials chose to review a play at a key moment that there was no reason for. And just as expected, Butler gave the best possible answer.

“What they did, I don’t have enough money to talk about,” Butler said.

The more I think about that play, I think I am starting to understand why Butler and head coach Mike Tomlin was so upset about it. Calling for that review at that moment when the play was a no-brainer assured Seattle would have a chance to kick that game-tying field goal. When the booth called for it, there was no guarantee the Seahawks could get that play off.

Was the fix in? Perhaps not but without knowing if the Seahawks would be able to get that ball clocked, calling for a review locked in that opportunity and that feels pretty shady.

Steelers 23, Seahawks 20: Photo recap of Pittsburgh's OT win over Seattle

