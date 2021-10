The wait for Elden Ring is going to be a bit longer. Earlier today, developer From Software and publisher Bandai Namco announced that Elden Ring has been delayed. Indeed, not even the mighty Souls-like could join its hollow brethren of other games that got pushed past their release dates. But don’t despair too much, friends — you may be able to play it sooner than you think. Elden Ring will only take a month longer, and will release on February 25, 2022, and before that there will be a closed beta test next month.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO