Report: Javier Baez, Mets could agree to deal quickly, but Yankees could be a suitor

Javier Baez went from a turbulent relationship with Mets fans following his thumbs down celebration to being praised as one of the team’s best performers down the stretch of the 2021 season.

After finishing his brief New York stint with a .299 batting average and an .886 OPS to go along with his steady defense in the infield, Andy Martino of SNY is reporting that the 28-year-old could sign an extension with the Mets early in the offseason, as both sides have motivation to commit to each other long term.

For Baez, sticking with the Mets would represent an opportunity to remain double play partners with shortstop and close friend Francisco Lindor for years to come, as Lindor signed a 10-year extension before this season. It would also solidify the two as one of the best middle infields in all of baseball.

But should Baez not return to the Mets, he could be a candidate to make the short trip across town to the Bronx.

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Mets team gear

According to Martino, the Yankees could be in play for Baez in the free agent market after “aggressively” pursuing him prior to the trade deadline, when the Mets acquired him from the Cubs in their lone big move of the summer. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Monday that he looked at upgrading the shortstop position at the deadline, shortly before the struggling Gleyber Torres was moved back to second base, but came up empty. Baez could have been part of that effort, one that Cashman could make a push for again this winter.

There will be plenty of other shortstop candidates to pick from if Baez does stay with the Mets, including stars in Trevor Story, Corey Seager and Carlos Correa.

But if Baez wants to stay with the Mets, it looks like there would be a quick and direct avenue to get a deal done.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch