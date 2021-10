Fans of the musical duo, Donnie and Joe Emerson have much reason to be excited. Deadline reports that a star-studded and award celebrated lineup have signed on to bring their story to the big screen. Dreamin’ Wild will feature the talents of Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Emmy and Grammy winner Beau Bridges (One Night in Miami…), Emmy nominees Zooey Deschanel (New Girl) and Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones), Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are), Noah Jupe (Ford v Ferrari), and Chris Messina (I Care a Lot). What’s even better is that production is already underway in Spokane, Washington.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO