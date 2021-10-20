CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sisters reflect, remember Parkland massacre as gunman pleads guilty

By Spectrum News Staff, Saundra Weathers
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges in the 2018 shooting massacre at a Florida high school which left 17 people dead and injured 17 others. Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to all charges in the 2018 shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
augustachronicle.com

Richmond County jury acquits man of murder charges in 2020 fatal shooting

A jury acquitted an Augusta man of murder charges Wednesday in a 2020 fatal shooting at the victim's home. All the eyewitnesses and Jaron Moore said he shot 39-year-old Reginald Frank on Oct. 10, 2020. The question for the Richmond County Superior Court jury this week was whether the shooting was in self defense or an unjustified killing and therefore murder.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
CBS Miami

Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Back In Court As Attorneys File Motions To Suppress Evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was in court on Tuesday for a status hearing. Last week, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, leaving a jury to decide whether he will be executed for the deadliest high school shooting in US history. The guilty pleas set the stage for a penalty trial in which 12 jurors will determine whether the 23-year-old should be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. However, on Tuesday morning, his lawyers filed a series of motions to suppress evidence in the case. Attorneys for both sides will meet with the judge next week to go over the motions ahead of that penalty phase jury selection. Given the case’s notoriety, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer plans to screen thousands of prospective jurors. Jury selection is scheduled to begin in January. The prosecution has said they plan to seek the death penalty. To impose a death sentence, all 12 jurors must agree. If they do, Judge Scherer will make the final decision.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stoneman Douglas
praisebaltimore.com

White Man Accused Of Murdering 2, Including Cop, Isn’t Killed Even After Shootout With Another Officer

A white man in Louisiana has been taken into custody alive after allegedly engaging in what police describe as a “multi-parish shooting spree,” during which he’s accused of fatally shooting two people, including a state trooper, wounding three other people and getting into a shootout with another police officer. All of this and the only gunshot wound the accused shooter reportedly sustained was a self-inflicted shot in the leg.
BALTIMORE, MD
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Murder#Parkland#Circuit#Ap Photo
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Shafeeq Lewis, Accused Of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy On Way To School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police want you to take a look at new evidence in the manhunt for the killer of a 13-year-old who was gunned down on the way to school in North Philadelphia. About a dozen gunshots can be heard in surveillance video from Judson and Clearfield Streets. One of the bullets struck the student as he was sitting in a car on Oct. 8. However, there’s still no indication he was the intended target. Five others were wounded. Police have identified 29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis as the gunman. You can see the distinctive tattoos on his neck and forehead. There is a $20,000 reward in this case. If you have any information, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

CBS4 Exclusive: Former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel Calls Scot Peterson’s Press Conference On His Deposition ‘Fictional’

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – In an exclusive, CBS4 takes you inside the deposition of former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. Israel was deposed as part of the criminal case against Scot Peterson, the resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the 2018 mass shooting occurred. Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four-hour deposition with Israel and he adds what Israel said proves Peterson did nothing illegal. Eiglarsh and Peterson held a press conference to discuss the deposition, saying what came out in the proceeding proves Peterson did nothing illegal. “Fictional. I wish I had a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy