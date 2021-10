The Netflix Top 10 Movies list is the only way to see which films are the most popular on the streaming service, because Netflix still doesn't release viewership numbers. Why are you keeping all these secrets, Netflix? What are you hiding? The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 26 shows off the power of a handsome muscly man being a badass. Guy Ritchie's 2018 fantasy film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword makes an impressive debut at No. 3, and much of it has to do with star Charlie Hunnam, I'm guessing. Still, sexy partying female vampires prove to be an even bigger draw, as Night Teeth stays at No. 1, and the horrors of war in The Forgotten Battle are good for No. 2.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO