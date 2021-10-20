Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is probing Visa Inc’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday. Antitrust investigators are looking into the financial incentives that Visa gave Square Inc, Stripe Inc and Paypal Holdings...
ROME (Reuters) – Telecom Italia expects to carry out plans to extract value from its cloud venture Noovle in the second part of next year, the head of Italy’s biggest phone group Luigi Guitosi said on Wednesday. In August, Gubitosi had said the company was considering options for its cloud...
Can you say best boss ever? Because that’s probably what Spanx employees are thinking after being gifted two first-class plane tickets as well as $10,000 cash by Spanx founder Sara Blakely following a major deal with Blackstone. On Oct. 21, Blakely, 50, announced to her employees during a work gathering...
SINGAPORE/LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Energias de Portugal (EDP.LS) is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in Sunseap Group in a deal that will value the Southeast Asian renewables company at around S$1 billion ($742 million) and involve substantial investments in the business, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
BERLIN (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie will buy a 60% stake in Chinese rival Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million), the German chemical company said on Wednesday. Sico makes specialty components for high-performance adhesives, sealants and coatings called organofunctional silanes and is one of the leading suppliers...
(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as cryptocurrency trading helped offset the hit from retail investors becoming less active after a frenzied rally in shares of so-called “meme stocks” earlier this year. Robinhood, in its second set of results as a public company,...
(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant’s cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models. Orders for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc’s AWS and Alphabet Inc-owned Google Cloud have surged since last year when the COVID-19...
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Electrolux warned on Wednesday of even tougher global supply chain challenges in the final months of the year after profits in the third quarter slumped as component shortages hampered production. Europe’s biggest home appliances maker said in a statement it expected limited availability of certain product categories...
(Reuters) -The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that Facebook Inc’s internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-ftc-privacy-kids-11635289993?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials are looking into whether Facebook research documents indicate that it...
(Reuters) -Raytheon Technologies Corp raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Tuesday, as rising commercial air travel is expected to boost the demand for the aerospace and defense firm’s engines, spare parts and aftermarket services. Demand for air travel is rising ahead of the holiday season, helped by the...
Benzinga is going to the next level, wrote Benzinger staffer Phil Hall, "and our readers and users made it possible." Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in the stock market site Benzinga Monday, in a deal valued at $300 million.
The management team of the Axxence Group acquires in a MBO along with Capiton, the natural aroma chemicals manufacturer from its founder, Joost van Neck. Axxence Group, headquartered in Emmerich, Germany, is a manufacturer and supplier of natural aroma chemicals (NACs) for the global flavor & fragrance (F&F) industry. Joost...
Spanx, an American shapewear company, is worth USD1.2 Billion after entering a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The companies have yet to disclose the amount Blackstone paid for its stake. “This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” said Spanx founder...
Shapewear maker Spanx is pushing into other categories of apparel — including denim — in hopes of making all clothing more comfortable for women. The company is also looking to grow its direct-to-consumer business, which today makes up about 70% of revenue. On Wednesday, Blackstone said it was taking a...
A Blackstone affiliate paid $153.5M for adjacent Amazon-leased warehouses in Central Massachusetts, two industrial assets spanning a combined 600K SF. The affiliate, Link Logistics Real Estate, purchased the warehouses from TA Realty two weeks ago, according to Worcester County land records. The buildings are sorting facilities, where workers sort packages...
Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
