CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, IL

Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Investment firm Blackstone Inc said on Wednesday it would buy...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hot96.com

Justice Department probes Visa’s relationships with fintech companies – WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department is probing Visa Inc’s relationships with large fintech companies as part of its antitrust investigation of the card giant, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/justice-department-probes-visas-relationships-with-fintech-firms-11635358833?st=y32csqd9o1sexp8&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Wednesday. Antitrust investigators are looking into the financial incentives that Visa gave Square Inc, Stripe Inc and Paypal Holdings...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blackstone, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Reuters

Wacker Chemie to buy majority stake in China's Sico for $140 million

BERLIN (Reuters) - Wacker Chemie will buy a 60% stake in Chinese rival Sico Performance Material for about 120 million euros ($139.66 million), the German chemical company said on Wednesday. Sico makes specialty components for high-performance adhesives, sealants and coatings called organofunctional silanes and is one of the leading suppliers...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

Robinhood quarterly revenue jumps on crypto trading boost

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as cryptocurrency trading helped offset the hit from retail investors becoming less active after a frenzied rally in shares of so-called “meme stocks” earlier this year. Robinhood, in its second set of results as a public company,...
STOCKS
hot96.com

Microsoft beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud boost

(Reuters) -Microsoft Corp beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as demand soared for the software giant’s cloud-based services from businesses adopting hybrid work models. Orders for cloud services provided by Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc’s AWS and Alphabet Inc-owned Google Cloud have surged since last year when the COVID-19...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Blakely
hot96.com

Electrolux sees mounting supply chain headwinds in Q4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden’s Electrolux warned on Wednesday of even tougher global supply chain challenges in the final months of the year after profits in the third quarter slumped as component shortages hampered production. Europe’s biggest home appliances maker said in a statement it expected limited availability of certain product categories...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

U.S Federal Trade Commission examining Facebook disclosures – WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that Facebook Inc’s internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-ftc-privacy-kids-11635289993?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Officials are looking into whether Facebook research documents indicate that it...
U.S. POLITICS
hot96.com

Raytheon raises adjusted profit forecast on commercial aerospace demand

(Reuters) -Raytheon Technologies Corp raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit on Tuesday, as rising commercial air travel is expected to boost the demand for the aerospace and defense firm’s engines, spare parts and aftermarket services. Demand for air travel is rising ahead of the holiday season, helped by the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanx#Reuters#Blackstone Inc
bizjournals

Why Spanx founder Sara Blakely chose Blackstone as investment partner

Spanx founder Sara Blakely surprised her employees with two first-class plane tickets to a destination of their choice plus $10,000 to spend to celebrate the company's sale of a majority stake to Blackstone Growth. "This is a very big moment for each and every one of you," she said in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BREAKING: Beringer Capital Acquires Majority Stake In Benzinga

Benzinga is going to the next level, wrote Benzinger staffer Phil Hall, "and our readers and users made it possible." Beringer Capital, a private equity firm focused on the media, marketing services, and technology sectors, acquired a majority stake in the stock market site Benzinga Monday, in a deal valued at $300 million.
BUSINESS
perfumerflavorist.com

Capiton Acquires Majority Stake in Axxence Group

The management team of the Axxence Group acquires in a MBO along with Capiton, the natural aroma chemicals manufacturer from its founder, Joost van Neck. Axxence Group, headquartered in Emmerich, Germany, is a manufacturer and supplier of natural aroma chemicals (NACs) for the global flavor & fragrance (F&F) industry. Joost...
BUSINESS
financialbuzz.com

Spanx Valued at USD1.2 Billion After Blackstone Deal

Spanx, an American shapewear company, is worth USD1.2 Billion after entering a definitive agreement for a majority investment from funds managed by Blackstone. The companies have yet to disclose the amount Blackstone paid for its stake. “This is a really important moment in time for female entrepreneurs,” said Spanx founder...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Bisnow

Blackstone Buys 2 Massachusetts Amazon Warehouses For $154M

A Blackstone affiliate paid $153.5M for adjacent Amazon-leased warehouses in Central Massachusetts, two industrial assets spanning a combined 600K SF. The affiliate, Link Logistics Real Estate, purchased the warehouses from TA Realty two weeks ago, according to Worcester County land records. The buildings are sorting facilities, where workers sort packages...
BLACKSTONE, MA
Pasadena Star-News

From $5,000 to $1.2 billion: Spanx lands investment deal with Blackstone

Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based maker of shapewear and pantyhose, according...
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

(Bloomberg) — Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from Bloomberg. Blakely, 50, will retain a significant interest in the Atlanta-based...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy