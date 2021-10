In order to change the end result, it’s best to start at the very beginning. There’s no doubt the fashion and textile industry is one of the world’s greatest polluters. Time and time again we see statistics being thrown around—carbon emissions, clothes going to landfill, water usage. The list seems endless. As manufacturers, brands and increasing number of consumers embark on the journey towards sustainable practices, it’s clear we need both a shift in thought processes and a change in actions. What has become clear over the past few seasons is that fashion needs to shy away from the traditional take-make-dispose...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO