Responding to a report in Rolling Stone that named [Mo] Brooks or his top staffers as having a role in organizing the rally, the Huntsville Republican said he did not know that his staffers had been involved. "If you’re talking about someone participating in meetings, setting the agenda, raising the money, I don’t know of anything that suggests my staff as doing that stuff," the congressman said in a phone interview on Monday. The congressman pushed false charges of voter fraud after President Joe Biden's win in November. He has continued to do so, despite no evidence for his claims.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO