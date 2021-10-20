CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, OH

Holmes County Ministry Asks for Prayers for Kidnapped Workers

By Mary McClintock
wtuz.com
 9 days ago

Christian Aid Ministries, in Millersburg, is asking folks to pray with them as a number of their workers remain unaccounted for after being kidnapped by a gang in Haiti. From their release, the workers were abducted while on a return...

wtuz.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio ministry group clings to faith as U.S. works on Haiti kidnapping case

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP/WJW) — A U.S. religious organization whose 17 members were kidnapped in Haiti asked supporters on Saturday to continue to pray and share stories with the victims’ families of how their faith helped them through difficult times as it’s now been a week. Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries issued...
RELIGION
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Community prayer service asks for unity in Statesville

Faithful church members from several local churches gathered Saturday at Shiloh Zion AME Church to ask God to bless Statesville and the surrounding communities through troubled times and come together as a community. “May the presence of the Lord exude from this place,” Tammy Fraley of Helps Ministries said during...
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nny360.com

Prayer Quilt Ministry expands to provide children’s clothing

MINETTO - The Minetto United Methodist Church has had a Prayers and Squares Ministry since 2005 that provided prayer quilts and pillows to people dealing with serious illness, medical treatment, and bereavement. More recently, a new, related ministry has been undertaken. Women of the church and community make clothing for girls and boys living in situations wherever there is great need around the world. Some of the clothes are made from re-sized used clothing and some are made new from scratch. Over a period of years, hundreds of outfits have been given. Many have been distributed by the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an agency of the church that is renowned for being among the first relief organizations to arrive at the scenes of natural disasters.
MINETTO, NY
Society
My Clallam County

Seventeen missionaries, including five children, kidnapped in Haiti, ministry says

(NEW YORK) — A Haitian gang has been blamed for kidnapping a group at a Haitian airport that included 17 missionaries, five of them children, according to officials. Nineteen people were abducted by a gang at a checkpoint in Haiti during an airport run on Saturday, a source at the U.S. embassy told ABC News. The kidnapping occurred at the intersection of “Carrefour Boen” and “La Tremblay 17,” a source at the Haitian presidential office told ABC News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Northeast Ohio ministry volunteers praying for missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (WJW) -Seventeen members of a missionary group based in Northeast Ohio, including seven women and five children, have been taken hostage by kidnappers in Haiti. The crime is part of a terrifying trend in Haiti, where criminal gangs kidnap foreigners and then demand ransom for their release.  The U.S. State Department and the […]
OHIO STATE
texasmetronews.com

Haitian workers protest kidnapping of their colleagues

Employees of the Office of Vehicle Insurance, known by its French acronym as OAVCT, held a demonstration in Pétion-Ville Oct. 15 to protest the Oct. 14 kidnapping of their director, Kurdy Larêche. The employees erected barricades with burned tires and used boulders to block the road not far from the offices of the OAVCT, and they vowed to continue protesting until Larêche is released.
LABOR ISSUES
ideastream.org

Reports: Haitian kidnappers demand $17 million for Holmes County hostages

The Haitian gang accused of kidnapping 17 people connected to a Holmes County-based religious organization is reportedly demanding $1 million per person in ransom money. The New York Times and CNN both quote Haitian Justice Minister Liszt Quitel as saying gang leaders want $17 million for the group abducted Saturday.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Christian Aid Ministries releases statement on kidnapped missionaries from Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Christian Aid Ministries, based in Holmes County, released a statement regarding the Ohio missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti. Management of the organization, plus Haitian and U.S. authorities “are working diligently” to bring the kidnapped missionaries home safely, according to the statement. The ages of the...
OHIO STATE
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: UA Relaxes Vaccine Mandate; Christian Aid Ministries Asks for Prayer, Fasting for Kidnapped Members

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 27:. Christian Aid Ministries asks for prayer, fasting for kidnapped members. Northeast Ohio schools deal with behavioral problems, violence. Allegiant Air leaves Cleveland for Akron. UA relaxes vaccine mandate. (WKSU) -- After speculation that it would drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The...
AKRON, OH
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: ‘The Devil Strip’ Ceases Operations; Holmes Co. Missionary Group Provides Few Details on Haiti Kidnappings

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 19:. Holmes Co. missionary group provides few details on Haiti kidnappings. Cleveland council moves forward with mayor’s COVID relief plan. Ryan leads fundraising among U.S. Senate candidates. Ohio launches broadband, 5G workforce initiative. ‘The Devil Strip’ ceases operations. (WKSU) -- Akron’s arts...
AKRON, OH
WTVM

Goodwill And SafeHouse Ministries partner to improve worker shortage

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Well known local non-profits are partnering up and offering thousand dollar training courses for people transitioning back into society. Goodwill and Safehouse ministries are partnering with four electric companies in Alabama and Columbus. “I was in the Columbus transitional center. I did five years in prison...
COLUMBUS, GA

