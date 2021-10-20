Holmes County Ministry Asks for Prayers for Kidnapped Workers

MINETTO - The Minetto United Methodist Church has had a Prayers and Squares Ministry since 2005 that provided prayer quilts and pillows to people dealing with serious illness, medical treatment, and bereavement. More recently, a new, related ministry has been undertaken. Women of the church and community make clothing for girls and boys living in situations wherever there is great need around the world. Some of the clothes are made from re-sized used clothing and some are made new from scratch. Over a period of years, hundreds of outfits have been given. Many have been distributed by the United Methodist Committee on Relief, an agency of the church that is renowned for being among the first relief organizations to arrive at the scenes of natural disasters.

MINETTO, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO