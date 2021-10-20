CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal lawmakers

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada’s House of Commons will require all lawmakers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 when they return to work next month, potentially locking out some members of parliament from the official opposition Conservatives. Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau narrowly won re-election last month, saying he would...

Reuters

Canada government, provinces agree COVID-19 vaccine travel passport - officials

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government and the 10 provinces have agreed on a standard COVID-19 electronic vaccination passport allowing domestic and foreign travel, government officials told reporters on Thursday. The deal prevents possible confusion that could be caused if each of the provinces - which have primary responsibility for...
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Canada launches new standard COVID-19 vaccine travel certificate

New Canadian digital travel document will have a QR code for scanning at airports, train stations and other entry points. The proof-of-vaccination certificate will have a Canadian identifying mark and meets major international smart health card standards. The document will include a person’s name, date of birth and COVID-19 vaccine...
TRAVEL
Person
Anthony Rota
Person
Erin O'toole
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Brazil senators urge COVID charges for Bolsonaro

A Brazilian Senate committee is recommending that President Jair Bolsonaro face a series of criminal indictments for actions and omissions related to the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll.The 7-to-4 vote Tuesday by the 11-member committee ended its six-month investigation of the government’s handling of the pandemic and calls for prosecutors to put Bolsonaro on trial for charges ranging from charlatanism and inciting crime to misuse of public funds and crimes against humanity.More than 600,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil. What lies ahead for Bolsonaro, who denies any wrongdoing:___WHAT ARE THE RECOMMENDATIONS AGAINST BOLSONARO?The most debated of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hot96.com

Switzerland recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people over 65

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Swiss government said on Tuesday it was recommending COVID-19 booster vaccination shots for people over 65 as protection may decrease over time for people in that age group. For the general population, it is currently not possible and not recommended to get a third vaccination dose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Canada#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Reuters#Conservatives#The House Of Commons#Liberal#Cabinet#Parliament#Canadians#Cbc
hot96.com

U.S., Indonesia call for new G20 forum to prepare for next pandemic

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world’s biggest economies should create a forum to facilitate global coordination for the next pandemic, as well as a new financing facility to keep up with emerging threats, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. In a letter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

GOP senators demand fully vaccinated federal employees return to in-person work to address massive backlog

FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican senators led by Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming will introduce legislation Thursday that would require federal government employees to return to in-person work amid complaints that agencies like the Social Security Administration (SSA) are so backed up with applications that many Americans are having to go without benefits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hot96.com

Russians opt for foreign beach breaks over COVID curbs

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Facing the toughest restrictions since the early months of the pandemic, many Russians have decided that now is an ideal time to fly off for a foreign beach holiday instead of hunkering down at home. Workplaces across Russia are due to close in the first week of...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AFP

Pope to visit Canada after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said. "His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course." The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
RELIGION
AFP

Brazil plans combative strategy for climate talks

President Jair Bolsonaro's government will pursue a confrontational negotiating strategy at the upcoming UN climate summit, renewing calls for other countries to pay Brazil to preserve the Amazon, the vice president said Monday. Vice President Hamilton Mourao, an army general who is Bolsonaro's point man on the Amazon, said Brazil would use the "weapons of diplomacy" to protect what the administration sees as its national interest at the COP26 conference in Glasgow, which opens Sunday. "The Amazon represents around 50 percent of Brazil's territory. If we have to maintain 80 percent of that intact, not only because of our own legislation but also to cooperate with the rest of the world to prevent drastic climate change... we're talking about preserving 10 Germanys," Mourao told journalists. "There has to be a negotiation on the country being compensated for doing that job for the rest of humanity's benefit."
AMERICAS
The Independent

Portugal’s political fate uncertain after govt budget defeat

Portugal’s president says the ballot box is the best way of breaking a political stalemate after the country's parliament threw out the minority Socialist government’s proposed state budget for next year.The head of state's plan to hold a snap election could backfire, however, by producing an even more volatile political battleground, analysts say.President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa who has no governing powers but seeks to ensure the smooth running of the country, said before the budget vote Wednesday that he would call an early poll if lawmakers rejected the government’s proposal.When that happened, he set in motion the...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Poland's PM warns EU against starting 'World War Three'

Poland has vowed to "defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal" as it warned the EU against starting "World War Three" by imposing financial sanctions over Warsaw’s challenge to the supremacy of European law. In an attempt to give ground in the rule-of-law dispute, Mateusz Morawiecki,...
POLITICS
Fox News

Senator John Cornyn: It Will Take President Biden & Democrats To Lose Their Majorities To Realize How Unpopular Their Border Policies Are With Americans

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the latest on the border surge. Cornyn said the surge is the worst he has ever seen because the Biden administration is actively encouraging policies of non-enforcement. Cornyn feels it will take another election before Democrats, and particularly President Biden, to lose their majorities in the House and Senate to realize how unpopular their border policies are with the American people. On the Virginia governor’s race between Glenn Youngkin and Terry McAuliffe, Cornyn says President Obama and McAuliffe are playing with fire on education because there isn’t anything that people feel stronger about than their kids’ education. Cornyn believes the left will find out that their belief they know better than we do on what is good for our children is causing parents to push back and show they will not be intimidated from being involved in their children’s education.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

