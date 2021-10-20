CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants-Panthers injury news: No plans to put Kadarius Toney on IR

By Ed Valentine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKadarius Toney is not expected to be placed on injured reserve due to his ankle injury, New York Giants coach Joe Judge told assembled media on Wednesday. “We haven’t had any conversations that would lead to anything with IR,” Judge said. Toney, the electrifying rookie wide receiver, injured his...

