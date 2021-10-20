CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

All We Hear Is Purple: Many, Many, Many Band-aids

By Gabey Lucas
uwdawgpound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW SEGMENT(!) : “Buy or Sell” — Jimmy Lake; Jen Cohen; Dylan Morris vs Sam Huard; this...

www.uwdawgpound.com

Comments / 0

Related
CalSportsReport

SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings: Oregon Schools Are 1-2, Cal Inches Up to 10th

Oregon continues to show up for its biggest opponents and has earned unanimous status as the No. 1 team in our latest SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. The Ducks, who knocked off UCLA 34-31 at the Rose Bowl on Saturday, secured all six votes from panelists who cover Pac-12 schools for the SI network of team sites. Oregon and UCLA were Nos. 1 and 2 in our rankings entering the matchup in Pasadena.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uwdawgpound.com

Picking the Pac: Just Deserts

Week ATS W ATS L ATS P SU W SU L Season to date ATS W ATS L ATS P SU W SU L. Coming into the year, I expected Arizona’s 2021 to look a little like UW’s 2009. The previous season was such a catastrophic combination of bad coaching, bad play, and bad luck, that the program was unlikely to replicate such depths of performance. So far, Jedd Fisch’s first season at the helm for UA has somehow been just as bad as Kevin Sumlin’s final one. Arizona has had bad luck (they’re down to their third-string QB and a couple of walk-ons) and has played badly, too. I don’t think it changes the program’s long-term outlook much. Fisch will be selling the future to recruits, and there’s plenty of early playing time to go around.
COLLEGE SPORTS
uwdawgpound.com

Friday Dots: Can the Huskies put together a complete game?

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
uwdawgpound.com

Opponent Defense Preview: Arizona Wildcats

Not doing an intro, and when you get to the bottom of this 20 minutes from now, you’ll understand why:. Now that Arizona’s down to their, like, 18th quarterback, half the battle with their defense is simply that their offense doooooesn’t exactly do them any favors. If you think Washington’s offense has been crap, then thank whichever deity you’re in good standing with that you’re not in Tucson — the Wildcats haven’t once this season scored 20 or more points. Holy sharts.
ARIZONA STATE
uwdawgpound.com

Film Study: UCLA Bruins

The Film Study guys walked out of Husky Stadium Saturday night with their heads hung low and frustration building. It was yet another winnable game, where being gashed on the ground at times hurt, and the inability to make the key plays was the dagger. After cooling down and having...
COLLEGE SPORTS
uwdawgpound.com

Three Things We Learned: Arizona

Coming into last week’s game we heard from Jimmy Lake that Washington was nowhere near the point where they’d consider a quarterback change. That quickly became contradicted when rumors started to fly that Sam Huard would be getting some playing time against Arizona. Jimmy Lake on Monday confirmed that was in fact the case the plan coming into the game even though it happened a little earlier than expected with the bloody nose that Dylan Morris ended up getting which knocked him out for a series.
NFL
uwdawgpound.com

Coach’s Corner: One Step Forward...

There. That was all the optimism I can muster for this week’s Coach’s Corner. Out of fear of killing everyone’s attempt at a good start to the week, I’ll be keeping this brief. One Step Forward, Two Steps Back. Not to beat around the bush, I think we’re all ready...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
uwdawgpound.com

Opponent Offense Preview: Stanford Cardinal

While they average just 26 points per game, Stanford’s offense has gone over 30 points five times, including breaking 40 points twice. They’ve continued to lean into being a pass first team (56:44 pass to run) while still stubbornly insisting on running the ball with goal line packages at midfield. It is a wise choice because they don’t even crack 100 yards a game on the ground. Let’s dive in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aids#Ucla New Segment
uwdawgpound.com

How to Watch Washington at Arizona

Washington 2-4 (1-2) at Arizona 0-6 (0-3) Betting Line (all betting lines provided by DraftKings Sportsbook): Washington -17.5, O/U 46.5. Expected Score: Washington- 32, Arizona- 14. Watchability Score: 10 out of 10 (unbiased take 2 out of 10). The only reason this gets a better than 1 out of 10...
WASHINGTON STATE
uwdawgpound.com

Mailbag: “Mirage Not Oasis” Edition

I have never understood momentum swings and/or how a team can go from being completely dominated and looking inept (like the first 3 quarters Friday) to looking like a completely different team and stringing together multiple scoring drives (like the 4th quarter Friday). Another great example might be the Seahawks Packers gazillion interception NFC championship game a handful of years ago. I get that there are adjustments that happen, but why does it take 1/2 or 3/4 of a game? Or that a team with a lead might shift to a prevent defense and let the other team back into it (happens in the NFL all the time). But seriously...what the heck happened on Friday? That was such a weird game... - What happened to Ragu?
NFL
tigernet.com

I remember the last time we had so many problems

Joey Batson was the problem. Are we sure our problems aren’t related to strength and conditioning failures again? TE and Caldwell can’t be expected to perform with out of shape athletes. No one can. TNET solved this problem last time. Maybe some lifting experts could chime back in to help Dabo out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

All We Hear Is Purple: What to Get Us for Christmas

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Here is Purple. This week Gabey and Andrew discuss:. The Arizona come from behind win and Dylan Morris’s half time reversal. What type of defensive scheme do you run against Stanford?. Other UW sports that are actually doing well this year. Heather...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy