CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m Not Part of this Woke Cancel Culture’

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FG9a_0cX70O5N00

Aaron Rodgers taunted the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday. Deleting the expletives, he basically told the Chicago Bears fans in the end zone “I still own you.”

And, he does own the Bears after the 24-14 victory. Sunday’s win was his 22nd over Chicago, with only five losses scattered throughout 14 seasons as a starter.

Of course, there was blowback to the remarks made by the quarterback. Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers said the criticism was a result of our culture being too “woke.” He made these comments while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. He had no regrets for the taunts.

“That is the state of our media and really our culture,” Aaron Rodgers said of the criticism. “This woke, PC (politically correct) culture. There’s a PC, woke culture that exists and there’s a cancel culture at the same time. And it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe [them being miserable] or a distaste for their own situations or life. Or just the enjoyment of holding other people down under their thumb.”

Another possibility? Maybe fans, who were watching and tweeting from home, think its weird when a well-known quarterback taunts and drops F-bombs loud enough to be heard on national television as he celebrated a touchdown. Good-natured taunts are part of the game. Sometimes they cross the line. Fans have opinions.

Aaron Rodgers Said a Woman Flashed a Double-Bird At Him After TD

Now, Aaron Rodgers was being taunted by the Bears fans. After the game, the Green Bay quarterback told reporters that he saw a woman sitting in the end zone shooting him the “double bird.”

“So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next,” Rodgers said on what triggered his own you comments.

The Bears and Packers are one of the top NFL rivalries. A double bird may be the highest level of respect from an opposing fan.

Before the game, Rodgers was complimentary of the Bears fans, telling reporters, “I love playing at Soldier Field. … I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way, not a lot of love, I’m sure.”

Rodgers may not be playing for Green Bay next season, so maybe it was some competitive nostalgia that prompted the outburst. But he basically has owned the Bears in his career. He has an 81.5 winning percentage against Chicago. There are only two quarterbacks who have higher winning percentages against an individual team. Tom Brady really owns the Buffalo Bills. He’s 32-3 against them, with a winning percentage of 91.4. Ben Roethlisberger is 23-3-1 against the Cleveland Browns. That’s a winning percentage of 87. All those details are courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info.

In the interview with McAfee, Rodgers also discussed how he’s viewed as unemotional on the field. So when he let’s off some steam, there’s blowback.

“I have been there unfortunately before in a few dud games, and people think I don’t have enough passion or I don’t care about what’s going on.” Rodgers said. “That I’m passionless and not all in. When I make a statement after a touchdown run that puts us up two scores, now I’m not a sportsman? Now I’m making this s*** about me?”

Here’s the play in question:

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares ‘Cute’ Picture of Daughter Paige With Family Dogs

On Tuesday night, the “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond shared a cute pic of her daughter and their family’s dogs along with a hilarious caption. Paige Drummond is home from college this week, and her parents are soaking it in while they can. Ree and Ladd Drummond‘s daughter is currently a senior in her last year at the University of Arkansas. She came home recently to her family’s working ranch just outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She’ll head back to school soon, but the Pioneer Woman is clearly enjoying time with her daughter.
PETS
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Got Fined For Taunting Fans

Aaron Rodgers added another layer to the rivalry between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears last weekend when he had some choice words for the opposing fanbase at Soldier Field. After scrambling for a late fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s win over Chicago, Rodgers taunted Bears fans in...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Mario Edwards Jr. fined $9,522 for telling Aaron Rodgers to stop grabbing his facemask

During the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. On the play in question the referee threw the flag when he saw Edwards point at Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers and talk to him in a stern fashion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Packers#Bears#American Football
Bleacher Report

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Fails to Name All 16 Bears QBs Since 2008: 'I'm Giving Up'

Aaron Rodgers became the full-time starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers in 2008, and the franchise has been lucky to have the reigning MVP under center for so long. The Chicago Bears, on the other hand, have not been so fortunate. Chicago has gone through 16 quarterbacks since Rodgers took over as the starter in Green Bay, and rookie Justin Fields is only the latest.
NFL
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers explains his ‘I still own you!’ Bears fan taunt

Virginia Halas McCaskey is the principal owner of the Chicago Bears, but Aaron Rodgers begs to differ. As he put the finishing touches on his latest win over the Bears on Sunday, the Packers quarterback trolled their fan base after running in a 6-yard touchdown. “I still own you!” Rodgers...
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Aaron Rodgers yelling "I still own you" to Bears fans I UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers scored in each of the final three quarters to help the Green Bay Packers win 24-14 against the Chicago Bears. The reigning MVP put the game out of reach with a rushing TD late. He wasn’t shy after scoring as microphones picked up him telling Chicago fans, 'I still own you!' Shannon Sharpe explains why he loves Rodgers' celebration.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Under Center Podcast: Bears-Packers recap - Aaron Rodgers 'I still own you'

Ol' Aaron Charles Rodgers is still the bane of every Chicago Bears fan existence once again after beating the good guys 24-14 at Soldier Field. But the good news is Justin Fields is still learning and growing and we will have our day A ARON! I SWEAR ON IT WITH MY LIFE! (Not really) In the meantime though, we have a breakdown to get to. Ken Davis, Eric Strobel, and Alex Shapiro discuss every angle of the matchup including the play of Justin Fields, the Bears defense not being able to stop the run in the second half, Khalil Herbert breaking out, and a lot more. Your days are numbered, Rodgers!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
mediaite.com

Aaron Rodgers Thumbs Nose at ‘Woke PC Culture’ for Mischaracterizing Him After Interaction with Bears Fans

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about his “I own you” rant directed at Chicago Bears fans, but he was surprised to see it spread like wildfire this week. Maybe because his 22-5 career record against the Chicago Bears proves he does own them? The quarterback might have been surprised, but he blames the reaction to his fan interaction on “the state of our culture…this woke PC culture.”
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Aaron Rodgers: Bears fans will like me more when I’m done playing

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers likes to go on long walks the night before games. In Chicago, those trips start at the Packers team hotel and often end, eventually, at Mastro’s for dinner. One year, he ran into a mother and son on the street. Despite Rodgers being bundled up, they recognized...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Tom Brady Roasts Bears With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Joke

Tom Brady roasts Bears with another Aaron Rodgers joke originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another Hall of Fame quarterback has decided to take a pot shot at the Bears. After Aaron Rodgers made headlines for yelling “I still own you!” following a touchdown run, Tom Brady grabbed some low hanging fruit and congratulated Rodgers on his ownership stake in the team.
NFL
firstsportz.com

“I Still Own You” – Aaron Rodgers Gives A Cruel Reminder To Bears’ Fans Post A Thumping Victory

Aaron Rodgers grabbed the limelight for all the right reasons as he dished out another masterclass to torment the Chicago Bears who have fallen to the quarterback’s might ever since 2016. As the Packers’ quarterback cantered to a six-yard rushing touchdown with an emphatic dive towards the byline that was preceded by a few foxy maneuvers and a couple of wily feints, Rogers celebrated the touchdown with his signature “belt” celebration.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

271K+
Followers
27K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy