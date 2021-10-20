Aaron Rodgers: ‘I’m Not Part of this Woke Cancel Culture’

Aaron Rodgers taunted the crowd at Soldier Field Sunday. Deleting the expletives, he basically told the Chicago Bears fans in the end zone “I still own you.”

And, he does own the Bears after the 24-14 victory. Sunday’s win was his 22nd over Chicago, with only five losses scattered throughout 14 seasons as a starter.

Of course, there was blowback to the remarks made by the quarterback. Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers said the criticism was a result of our culture being too “woke.” He made these comments while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. He had no regrets for the taunts.

“That is the state of our media and really our culture,” Aaron Rodgers said of the criticism. “This woke, PC (politically correct) culture. There’s a PC, woke culture that exists and there’s a cancel culture at the same time. And it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe [them being miserable] or a distaste for their own situations or life. Or just the enjoyment of holding other people down under their thumb.”

Another possibility? Maybe fans, who were watching and tweeting from home, think its weird when a well-known quarterback taunts and drops F-bombs loud enough to be heard on national television as he celebrated a touchdown. Good-natured taunts are part of the game. Sometimes they cross the line. Fans have opinions.

Aaron Rodgers Said a Woman Flashed a Double-Bird At Him After TD

Now, Aaron Rodgers was being taunted by the Bears fans. After the game, the Green Bay quarterback told reporters that he saw a woman sitting in the end zone shooting him the “double bird.”

“So I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next,” Rodgers said on what triggered his own you comments.

The Bears and Packers are one of the top NFL rivalries. A double bird may be the highest level of respect from an opposing fan.

Before the game, Rodgers was complimentary of the Bears fans, telling reporters, “I love playing at Soldier Field. … I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way, not a lot of love, I’m sure.”

Rodgers may not be playing for Green Bay next season, so maybe it was some competitive nostalgia that prompted the outburst. But he basically has owned the Bears in his career. He has an 81.5 winning percentage against Chicago. There are only two quarterbacks who have higher winning percentages against an individual team. Tom Brady really owns the Buffalo Bills. He’s 32-3 against them, with a winning percentage of 91.4. Ben Roethlisberger is 23-3-1 against the Cleveland Browns. That’s a winning percentage of 87. All those details are courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info.

In the interview with McAfee, Rodgers also discussed how he’s viewed as unemotional on the field. So when he let’s off some steam, there’s blowback.

“I have been there unfortunately before in a few dud games, and people think I don’t have enough passion or I don’t care about what’s going on.” Rodgers said. “That I’m passionless and not all in. When I make a statement after a touchdown run that puts us up two scores, now I’m not a sportsman? Now I’m making this s*** about me?”

Here’s the play in question: