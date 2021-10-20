CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

In flood-hit Kerala, India, couple floats to wedding in giant pot

By Ananta Agarwal
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome brides and grooms take a limousine to their weddings, others a horse drawn carriage and still others may even sit astride an elephant. But one couple in India, determined to make it to their special occasion in spite of deadly floods, traveled to the venue inside a giant cooking...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Police arrest Indian minister's son after deadly protests

Police in India said Saturday they've arrested the son of a junior minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government after nine people died during protests against new farming laws, per AP. The big picture: It's the latest escalation in massive ongoing demonstrations against the laws, which were introduced in 2020...
SOCIETY
The Independent

India floods: At least eight dead and dozen missing after heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Kerala

At least eight people have died and another dozen are feared missing following torrential rain in India’s southern state of Kerala that triggered flash floods and landslides.Six districts have been reported as being placed on red alert for flooding after one saw more than 12cm of rain on Saturday evening.The country’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army have deployed teams to help with rescue efforts in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where multiple people are still thought to be missing.Kerala’s governor Arif Mohammad Khan warned on Saturday that people in the state needed to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

No clearance yet for India’s homegrown Covaxin jab, as WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

An independent technical advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin makers, lengthening the wait for India’s homegrown jab to get the world body’s clearance.Covaxin’s Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been awaiting a nod for the global health agency since April, when it had submitted an expression of interest for emergency-use listing.It is India’s first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine and one of the three jabs currently being used in the country’s inoculation drive. India’s drugs control body had approved the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in January. As of 27 October, 118 million doses...
HEALTH
Reuters

More than 20 dead after floods hit southern India

KOCHI, India, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leaders in the southern Indian state of Kerala opened near-overflowing dams on Monday after at least 22 people died when heavy rains lashed the region over the weekend. Rainfall across Keralatriggered flash floods and landslides in several areas, with the Indian army and navy...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North India#Kerala#Heavy Rain#Wedding#Asianet#Reuters
BBC

Kerala floods: Deadly floods devastate towns and villages

Days of heavy rainfall in India's Kerala state has caused deadly landslides and flooding. At least 24 people have died and some are still missing. Homes have been washed away in the deluge, and villages have been cut off. Thousands of people have been evacuated and more than 100 relief camps have been set up across the state.
INDIA
outbreaknewstoday.com

Zika virus in Kerala state, India: WHO details

In a follow-up on the Zika situation in Kerala state, India, the World Health Organization (WHO) published additional details Thursday in a Disease Outbreak News release:. On 8 July 2021, a Zika virus (ZIKV) infection was laboratory-confirmed in a resident of Kerala state, south-west India. This represents the first Zika virus disease case ever reported from Kerala. ZIKV viral RNA was detected through RT-PCR testing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, in a blood sample collected from the patient, a 24-year-old pregnant woman in her third trimester of pregnancy resident in Trivandrum district. On 28 June 2021, she was admitted to a private hospital with arbovirus like symptoms of fever, headache and general rash. Laboratory results were negative for dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV). The woman delivered on 7 July, she was reportedly in good health and there were no apparent birth defects in the new-born. In the 3 months before delivery, she had resided in Trivandrum district not having traveled during that period. Among her close contacts, her mother reported having fever and similar symptoms one week before ZIKV confirmation in her daughter.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kerala flooding: Dozens killed and many missing in south India disaster

At least 28 people have died in India’s southern state of Kerala and several others remain missing after torrential rains flooded villages over the weekend and triggered landslides that flattened several houses.The districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Palakkad, and Thrissur recorded heavy rainfall as the country witnessed residual southwestern monsoon this October. Kottayam and Idukki were affected the worst.Visuals shared by locals on social media showed streets and houses flooded with rainwater and stranded residents. Reports on Saturday also showed locals wading through chest-deep water as they carried out rescue operations for a bus that was stuck in flood.Local...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
BBC

India floods: Race to find survivors in Kerala state

More than 20 people have been killed in floods following heavy rain and landslides in Kerala state in India. Dozens of people have been reported missing and there are fears the death toll could rise. Local residents joined rescue teams to help remove mud, rocks and fallen trees as the...
INDIA
AGU Blogosphere

Multiple fatal landslides in Kerala, India

Heavy rainfall in Kerala, SW India, since Friday has triggered landslides and floods that have killed at least 26 people. It appears that most of the deaths have occurred in landslides and debris flows. A large failure occurred at Poovanchi, destroying five houses and killing at least seven people. The...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Dozens killed after floods hit northern India

At least 46 people have died and several are missing after floods triggered by heavy rain hit the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. Rescuers worked through the night to retrieve bodies stuck in debris and to evacuate those in vulnerable areas, said S A Murugeshan, secretary of the state’s disaster management organisation.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Agni-V: India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with "India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use,” said a government statement.The Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with "a very high degree of accuracy,” said the statement issued on Wednesday night. Beijing’s powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the...
INDIA
arcamax.com

WATCH: Newfoundland couple float their dream home across inlet

(UPI) A Newfoundland, Canada, couple faced with the problem of moving their dream home from its former location to their property ended up taking the direct route -- through more than half a mile of water. Daniele Penney said she and her boyfriend, Kirk Lovell, discovered the house that Penney...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kashmir students face terror law for cheering Pakistan win

Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir are investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under a harsh anti-terror law for celebrating India's loss to archrival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket game, officials said Tuesday.Police said some students and staff at the government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the match Sunday night, calling it “anti-national” activity.Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for its first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game in Dubai. Minutes after Pakistan won the match, hundreds of people in Kashmir danced in the streets, lit firecrackers and chanted “Long live...
INDIA
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy