In flood-hit Kerala, India, couple floats to wedding in giant pot

In a follow-up on the Zika situation in Kerala state, India, the World Health Organization (WHO) published additional details Thursday in a Disease Outbreak News release:. On 8 July 2021, a Zika virus (ZIKV) infection was laboratory-confirmed in a resident of Kerala state, south-west India. This represents the first Zika virus disease case ever reported from Kerala. ZIKV viral RNA was detected through RT-PCR testing at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, in a blood sample collected from the patient, a 24-year-old pregnant woman in her third trimester of pregnancy resident in Trivandrum district. On 28 June 2021, she was admitted to a private hospital with arbovirus like symptoms of fever, headache and general rash. Laboratory results were negative for dengue virus (DENV) and chikungunya virus (CHIKV). The woman delivered on 7 July, she was reportedly in good health and there were no apparent birth defects in the new-born. In the 3 months before delivery, she had resided in Trivandrum district not having traveled during that period. Among her close contacts, her mother reported having fever and similar symptoms one week before ZIKV confirmation in her daughter.

