CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration unveils plan to roll out vaccines for kids 5-11

By Ryan Chatelain
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration. The White House already has plans in place to roll out the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, pending...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Vivek Murthy
CNN

Biden administration boosting at-home Covid testing efforts

(CNN) — The Biden administration is taking steps to boost access to over-the-counter Covid-19 testing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. That includes a $70 million investment from the National Institutes of Health via the Covid relief package passed earlier this year to bring more tests onto the market by identifying and encouraging new manufacturers.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Fda Approval#Community Health#The White House
beckershospitalreview.com

US lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for kids 5-11: 9 things to know

The White House on Oct. 20 detailed its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, so that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and made equitably available upon FDA authorization and a CDC recommendation. Nine things to know:. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
GV Wire

Plans for Vaccinating Kids 5-11 Revealed by White House

WASHINGTON — Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy, and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
fox10phoenix.com

US details plans to roll out COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

WASHINGTON - Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Receives COVID Vaccine Booster At Oakland Event Promoting State’s Vaccination Push

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Governor Gavin Newsom received a COVID booster shot from the state’s top health official at a press event to highlight the state’s ongoing vaccination push. Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly gave Newsom the booster shot at the Asian Health Center in Oakland’s Chinatown Wednesday morning. Both came to the center to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot to extend their vaccine protection. The governor noted that while he originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he was getting a Moderna booster to demonstrate the safety of mixing and matching vaccines...
OAKLAND, CA
Luay Rahil

The Vaccine Mandate is Failing the Country

Let me first say that I’ve never been anti-vax. I manage a health department, and I can tell you two things, science works, and vaccines mandate do not. Public health is 20 % science and 80% public perception.

Comments / 0

Community Policy