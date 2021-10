A recent summary of a report issued by the Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) reiterates that climate change will persist into the near future and will have an enduring effect on both the environment and human beings. However, certain population groups, such as Latinos and other people of color, immigrants and poor people are more likely to experience negative health outcomes and serious economic hardships from climate change as a result of continued racial and health inequality in the United States, reports SaludAmerica.org.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO