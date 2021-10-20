CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Sports Betting: The Best CT Betting Sites – October 2021

By Sam Wilkins
NJ.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline Connecticut sports betting is legal and live as of 6:00am ET on Tuesday October 19, 2021. We’ve listed the best betting sites and apps to use when wagering on sports in CT. The best Connecticut Sports Betting Sites. Sports Betting in Connecticut. Online and retail sports betting is...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
legalsportsreport.com

CT Sports Betting Off To Smooth Start, Lottery President Says

The soft launch of online CT sports betting appears to be going as well as possible for the Connecticut Lottery and Rush Street Interactive. The two launched the PlaySugarHouse app Tuesday at noon and saw its maximum of 750 players fill within four hours, Lottery President Greg Smith said. The...
GAMBLING
tucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
TV & VIDEOS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Will Florida in-person sports betting launch on October 15?

When Florida’s gaming compact was approved in May, a specific date stood out that caught the eye of Florida sports betting enthusiasts everywhere. The date? Friday, Oct. 15, the earliest Florida could launch sports betting in the state. When will Florida launch in-person sports betting?. We’re now two days away...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Register Citizen

CT's first online sports bets make quiet, anonymous history

A baseball playoff game in Atlanta and a college football matchup in Louisiana made Connecticut history this week as they became the targets of the state’s first legal online sports bets. It happened quietly, anonymously, without the fanfare of Gov. Ned Lamont’s trip to the two tribal casinos on Sept....
CONNECTICUT STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Mobile CT Sports Betting Goes Live Tuesday: What You Need To Know

The Connecticut online gaming soft launch ends tomorrow, which means CT sports betting will be available to everyone of legal age in the state. The soft launch ends at 6 am Tuesday morning, meaning all three online CT sportsbooks will go live:. DraftKings Sportsbook via the Mashantucket Pequot Indians/Foxwoods. FanDuel...
HOBBIES
FOX 61

Online sports betting soft launch going well, CT agency says

CONNECTICUT, USA — A spokesperson for the Department of Consumer Protection says the limited rollout of online wagering in Connecticut is going well so far. Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokesperson for the agency, said Wednesday the department’s team has been working with the three operators - the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes and the Connecticut Lottery Corp. and their vendors - to make sure their platforms are working properly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
legalsportsreport.com

CT Sports Betting Enjoys New York Bump But For How Long?

If New York regulators needed another reason to open up the state’s online sports betting market, Connecticut has given them one. one-third of CT sports betting volumes since launch on October 19 came from the southwestern border with New York. That’s according to new data from geolocation company GeoComply. Cross-border...
GAMBLING
Register Citizen

Lamont places $20 on Giants in CT's retail sports betting launch

NEW HAVEN — Gov. Ned Lamont heralded the start of retail sports betting in Connecticut on Monday with a wager made at the off-track betting site Sports Haven, completing the third leg of the state’s largest expansion of gambling in decades. Lamont kicked off the betting at Sports Haven on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Ct#Connecticut Lottery#Connecticut College#The Best Ct Betting Sites#Mohegan Sun#The Gaming Division

Comments / 0

Community Policy