RMH earns 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

BANGOR — Osteoporosis is responsible for more than a staggering two million fractures each year, that is one fracture every three seconds! The health of your bones is increasingly important as you age. Older adults often have bone loss or a low bone density that makes the bones weaker, and this can lead to an increased risk of fractures. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation up to 50 percent of all women and 25 percent of men over the age of 50 years will sustain a fragility fracture, which result from low energy trauma, such as a fall from standing height or less, and would otherwise not be expected to result in a fracture. Studies show that patients who have had a fragility fracture are two to four times more likely to experience another fracture than those who have never had a fracture. Yet, 80 percent of Medicare patients do not receive recommended osteoporosis care following a fragility fracture.

BANGOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO