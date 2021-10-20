CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novavax's Manufacturing Problems Impact Global Vaccination Drive

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Novavax stock was trading sharply lower on Oct. 20 due to reports of manufacturing problems with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. What troubles is Novavax facing? What do the issues mean for the stock and the global vaccination drive?. Article continues below advertisement. Novavax stock is up 42 percent YTD...

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Novavax seeks UK authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Wednesday it had completed the real-time submission of an application for the authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the United Kingdom. The submission is based on data from a late-stage trial involving 15,000 volunteers in the UK, showing that the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The impact of the timely birth dose vaccine on the global elimination of hepatitis B

In 2016 the World Health Organization set the goal of eliminating hepatitis B globally by 2030. Horizontal transmission has been greatly reduced in most countries by scaling up coverage of the infant HBV vaccine series, and vertical transmission is therefore becoming increasingly dominant. Here we show that scaling up timely hepatitis B birthÂ dose vaccination to 90% of new-borns in 110 low- and middle-income countries by 2030 could prevent 710,000 (580,000 to 890,000) deaths in the 2020 to 2030 birth cohorts compared to status quo, with the greatest benefits in Africa. Maintaining this could lead to elimination by 2030 in the Americas, but not before 2059 in Africa. Drops in coverage due to disruptions in 2020 may lead to 15,000 additional deaths, mostly in South-East Asia and the Western Pacific. Delays in planned scale-up could lead to an additional 580,000 deaths globally in the 2020 to 2030 birth cohorts.
SCIENCE
The Motley Fool

What's Going On With Novavax Stock?

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) have been extremely volatile as the market tries to value the company's COVID-19 vaccine. In January of last year, the company's stock was valued at $4 a share. The stock zoomed higher when COVID-19 hit, the tiny company introduced its vaccine candidate, and saw early success in clinical trials. After the biotech reported positive phase 3 data earlier this year, the stock hit $330 a share.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Manufacturing Problems#Politico#Johnson Johnson
wkzo.com

Novavax tumbles after Politico report on COVID-19 vaccine production delay

(Reuters) – Shares of Novavax Inc fell 20% after a report from Politico said the company faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine that meets regulators’ quality standards, resulting in production delays. The methods Novavax used to test the purity of its vaccine have fallen...
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Novavax shares plummet on report of further delays in Covid-19 vaccine

The company, a key supplier to COVAX, the international effort to supply Covid-19 vaccines to lower and middle-income countries, was reportedly having difficulties showing regulators that it can meet their quality standards, Politico reported citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. In particular, the company was thought to be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
psuvanguard.com

China’s energy problem and its effects on the global economy

Many businesses and countries have been struggling to meet the demands brought forth by the pandemic. Increased demand, less resources and less labour have all contributed to the extensive strain put on the global supply chain. China in particular has been seeing the effects of the global supply chain crisis,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

The history of petrochemicals and their impact on global geopolitics

All aspects of people's lives are now bound to a "seemingly unlimited supply of cheap and readily disposable" petrochemicals, a new essay argues. Global demand for petrochemicals continues to outstrip increases in production capacity, despite substantial expansion in production in China and the Gulf. The piece, written by Professor Adam...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Luay Rahil

The Vaccine Mandate is Failing the Country

Let me first say that I’ve never been anti-vax. I manage a health department, and I can tell you two things, science works, and vaccines mandate do not. Public health is 20 % science and 80% public perception.
Light Reading

China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing

In the past, digital transformation of manufacturing meant factory automation or replacing manual labor with machines. Now it means the integration of 5G with other powerful technologies such as AI, big data and cloud computing, said Dr. Yang Lei, vice president of the China Unicom Zhejiang Intelligent Manufacturing Research Institute.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy