Miz Riv’s Horoscopes - Oct. 20

Teton Valley News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAries (March 21- April 19): Now listen to Tom Robbins here, he says “We’re our own dragons as well as our own heroes, and we have to rescue ourselves from ourselves.” You know what you need to do. Taurus (April 20-May 20): Harvey Milk so wisely shares, “Hope is...

videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Oct. 27

Today’s Birthday (10/27/21) Love fills your home this year. Nurture your household with consistency and discipline. Redirect collaborations with your partner this autumn, before winter profits roll in. Love, romance and partnership bloom next spring, before personal victories light up next summer. Discover renewed domestic joys. To get the advantage,...
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 14, 2021: Usher, put more into your surroundings

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mekai Curtis, 21; Usher, 43; Natalie Maines, 47; Lori Petty, 58. Happy Birthday: Put more into your surroundings. Comfort and functionality will support peace of mind and efficiency, leaving more time to explore avenues that pique your imagination. Expand your interests, friendships and skills, and you will discover something that makes you feel alive. Express your desires, and be open to personal improvements, romance and embracing what life has to offer. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 24, 33, 36, 47.
CELEBRITIES
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 17, 2021: Felicity Jones, embrace life wholeheartedly

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Michelle Ang, 38; Felicity Jones, 38; Alan Jackson, 63; Michael McKean, 74. Happy Birthday: Discipline will lead to new and exciting opportunities. Engage in activities and events geared toward advancement, knowledge and connecting with advantageous people. Position yourself to advance, and you will outmaneuver any competition you encounter this year. Embrace life wholeheartedly, and you will attract upbeat individuals who have something to offer. Make peace of mind and home improvements priorities. Your numbers are 5, 12, 24, 35, 42, 44, 47.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 13, 2021: Marie Osmond, trust in your instincts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Sacha Baron Cohen, 50; Kate Walsh, 54; Christopher Judge, 57; Marie Osmond, 62. ARIES (March 21-April 19): You aren’t alone. You have more going for you than you realize. Step out of your comfort zone, and you’ll recognize you have control. A partnership will be helpful when it comes to balance and contributions. Romance is on the rise. 4 starsHappy Birthday: Explore the possibilities, be innovative and challenge yourself to think outside the box. Be open to suggestions and ready to make a move when an opportunity comes your way. Don’t sit back, follow others or leave anything to chance. Trust in your instincts, and you will overcome doubt. Face situations head-on, and potential will rise to the surface and take over. Your numbers are 9, 13, 21, 24, 33, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 24, 2021: Kevin Kline, make decisions based on needs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Shenae Grimes, 32; Eliza Taylor, 32; B.D. Wong, 61; Kevin Kline, 74. Happy Birthday: Make decisions based on needs, not desires. Moderation will serve you well and help you gain perspective regarding what’s important to you. Use your insight, imagination and unique mindset to guide you in a direction that offers solitude, peace of mind and enlightenment. Make personal growth a priority, and contentment and happiness will be yours. Your numbers are 5, 12, 17, 25, 31, 37, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Willits News

Horoscopes Oct. 20, 2021: Snoop Dogg, keep the peace, regardless of the situation

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alona Tal, 38; John Krasinski, 42; Snoop Dogg, 50; Viggo Mortensen, 63. Happy Birthday: Keep the peace, regardless of the situation. Your strength is in your ability to offer equality and suggestions that are reasonable. Show discipline in the way you budget and run your household, and you’ll avoid an unpredictable financial situation. A meaningful relationship with someone special will encourage positive lifestyle changes. Romance and commitment will lead to stability and contentment. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 28, 31, 37, 41.
CELEBRITIES
Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning October 15, 2021. “We must never be afraid to go too far, for truth lies beyond,” declared novelist Marcel Proust. I wouldn’t normally offer that counsel to you Libras. One of your strengths is your skill at maintaining healthy boundaries. You know how to set dynamic limits that are just right: neither too extreme nor too timid. But according to my analysis of the astrological potentials, the coming weeks will be one of those rare times when you’ll be wise to consider an alternative approach: that the most vigorous truths and liveliest energies may lie beyond where you usually go.
LIFESTYLE
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 23, 2021: Amandla Stenberg, leave nothing to chance

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Amandla Stenberg, 23; Ryan Reynolds, 45; Cat Deeley, 45; Weird Al Yankovic, 62. Happy Birthday: Leave nothing to chance. Take care of unfinished business so you can begin doing the things you find meaningful. Question your motives and concerns, and map out a plan that excites you about the future. Personal growth will lead to a change in lifestyle and purpose. It’s time to reinvent who you are and what you want to pursue. Your numbers are 4, 11, 22, 25, 34, 39, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Why You Should Read Your Rising Sign's Horoscope Too

If you're only reading your sun sign's scope, you're only getting a glimpse of what's in store for you. When people ask you what your sign is, your sun sign probably falls out of your mouth. It's certainly the easiest to figure out: All you need to know is your birthday — no need to rely on birth certificates or a family member's memory to nail down your birth time like you do to determine the rest of your astrological placements.
LIFESTYLE
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 25, 2021: Katy Perry, make adjustments that will set you up for a better future

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Ciara, 36; Katy Perry, 37; Josh Henderson, 40; Persia White, 49. Happy Birthday: Make adjustments that will set you up for a better future. Take care of financial matters by reducing your overhead and letting go of things you no longer need. Use your space wisely, and you will encourage productivity and a clear passage forward. Don’t let gullibility or vulnerability be your downfall. Size up situations, take control and do what’s best for you. Your numbers are 9, 16, 20, 27, 29, 34, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 15, 2021: Dominic West, take care of what matters most

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Dominic West, 52; Vanessa Marcil, 53; Emeril Lagasse, 62; Sarah Ferguson, 62. Happy Birthday: Take care of what matters most, and you’ll set an example and build a routine that will help you achieve more than anticipated. Don’t settle for less when you deserve and are capable of so much more. Dig in, and enjoy climbing the ladder so everyone can see how capable you are. Express yourself, expand your interests and enjoy the ride. Your numbers are 8, 11, 22, 28, 31, 37, 43.
CELEBRITIES
Willits News

Horoscopes Oct. 19, 2021: John Lithgow, speak up and offer suggestions

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Gillian Jacobs, 39; Roger Cross, 52; Jon Favreau, 55; John Lithgow, 76. Happy Birthday: Speak up and offer suggestions. It’s time to be bold and upfront and to find out exactly where you stand. Put your plans in play. Take charge of your happiness, and you will discover a way to reach your goal. Life is about living, not just existing. Stand tall, be counted and do your part to secure your lot in life. Your numbers are 6, 13, 22, 26, 34, 40, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 27, 2021: Kelly Osbourne, let go of the past so you can move forward with no regret

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kelly Osbourne, 37; Patrick Fugit, 39; Natanya Ross, 40; John Cleese, 82. Happy Birthday: You’ll have a unique way of doing things that will separate you from the crowd. Be ready to put changes into play that will make your life and your relationships with others better. Personal growth, enlightenment and taking on situations that relieve stress will lead to peace of mind and new beginnings. Let go of the past so you can move forward with no regret. Your numbers are 4, 11, 24, 27, 33, 39, 42.
CELEBRITIES
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Oct. 28, 2021: Julia Roberts, organize your thoughts

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nolan Gould, 23; Julia Roberts, 54; Bill Gates, 66; Annie Potts, 69. Happy Birthday: Organize your thoughts. It’s important to understand the ramifications of every move or decision you make. Take a positive approach to life, love and happiness, and it will help you avoid getting trapped in drama that wastes your time and energy. Engage in gaining experience, knowledge and hope for a better future. Leave nothing to chance; protect your health and money. Your numbers are 5, 12, 17, 28, 32, 35, 44.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 22, 2021: Jeff Goldblum, take comfort in knowing your capabilities

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46; Saffron Burrows, 49; Jeff Goldblum, 69; Christopher Lloyd, 83. Happy Birthday: Keep an open mind, and be ready to compromise when dealing with domestic issues and family feuds. Take comfort in knowing your capabilities, and use your strengths personally and professionally to bring people together and maintain balance, integrity and peace of mind to you and all those you encounter. Intelligence and discipline, coupled with love and understanding, will help you excel. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 24, 31, 36, 42.
CELEBRITIES
mendocinobeacon.com

Horoscopes Oct. 21, 2021: Judge Judy Sheindlin, don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Blanca Suarez, 33; Glen Powell, 33; Matt Dallas, 39; Judge Judy Sheindlin, 79. Happy Birthday: Pay attention to detail, size up situations and don’t vacillate. It’s up to you to make decisions that will improve your life and your relationships with others. Put more thought and energy into activities that will benefit you mentally, emotionally and physically. Striving to be your best will improve your status quo. Don’t mix emotions with financial or professional matters. Your numbers are 4, 10, 18, 23, 32, 35, 48.
CELEBRITIES
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Oct. 26, 2021: Seth MacFarlane, learn as you go

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Seth MacFarlane, 48; Cary Elwes, 59; James Pickens Jr., 67; Pat Sajak, 75. Happy Birthday: Learn as you go, and embrace the changes that come your way. Maintain balance, be moderate and do your best to simplify your life. Peace of mind is attainable if you let your intuition lead the way. A broad view of what’s happening around you will allow you to recognize what’s best for you and how to go about reaching your goal. Your numbers are 7, 15, 22, 27, 31, 38, 49.
CELEBRITIES
