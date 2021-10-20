CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

US secures vaccines for every child 5-11

The Southern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House is detailing plans for the expected authorization of...

thesouthern.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Preparations underway to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 in New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul is telling pediatricians to prepare to vaccinate children. Final approval for the vaccine for children age 5 to 11-years-old is expected as early as next month. In Wednesday's briefing, Gov. Hochul said she'll be holding a Zoom call with pediatricians to discuss the smoothest way to roll...
KIDS
Central Illinois Proud

White House urges states to prepare to vaccinate kids 5-11

WASHINGTON — White House officials this week urged the nation’s governors to prepare to vaccinate children ages 5 and up by early next month, ABC News reported. The officials told state leaders Tuesday that it had enough pediatric doses available for the 28 million kids ages 5-11 who would become eligible if the Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group in the coming weeks, according to audio obtained by ABC News.
U.S. POLITICS
mayfield-messenger.com

Vaccines for kids 5-11

Local pediatrician says his office will get vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, when its approved. The White House's briefing said "The Administration will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, and school- and community-based sites."
KIDS
Ozarks First.com

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

BERLIN (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19. Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency, including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Newswatch 16

Vaccination plans for children ages 5 to 11

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there have been more than 130,000 new cases of COVID-19 in children over the last week nationwide. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are expected to authorize vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 within a few weeks.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
washingtoninformer.com

Montgomery Co. Readies COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5-11

Montgomery County is preparing to begin administering coronavirus vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the Pfizer vaccine is green-lighted. County health officials aim to vaccinate 25-30% of the county’s roughly 105,000 residents in that age range during the first week, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported. The vaccine...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US details plans for age 5-11 vaccines

WASHINGTON – Children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

US lays out COVID-19 vaccination plan for kids 5-11: 9 things to know

The White House on Oct. 20 detailed its plan for vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, so that the vaccines can be quickly distributed and made equitably available upon FDA authorization and a CDC recommendation. Nine things to know:. The FDA's vaccine advisory panel, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US set to vaccinate kids aged 5-11 against Covid from November

The US is prepared to start vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 starting next month, a move that will make 28 million more Americans eligible for shots, the White House said Wednesday. President Joe Biden's administration said it had already set aside enough supply and partnered with 25,000 sites nationwide -- including doctors' offices, hospitals, pharmacies and even schools -- in anticipation that regulators may soon authorize the Pfizer vaccine for kids. "We expect the FDA and CDC decision on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five through 11 in the next couple of weeks," White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters, referring to the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "We know millions of parents have been waiting for COVID-19 vaccine for kids in this age group, and should the FDA and CDC authorize the vaccine, we will be ready to get shots in arms."
KIDS
WDTN

Will local parents vaccinate their 5 to 11 year olds?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, a Food and Drug Administration panel got together and endorsed Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccination for children ages 5 through 11 years old. “It’s going to be a huge step towards being able to get a handle on the number of new cases,” said Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH

