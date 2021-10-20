CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Is this the dumbest thief in Egypt? Man arrested after stealing a journalist's phone during livestream and broadcasting his own image to viewers on Facebook

By Sam Baker For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

A thief has been arrested after he grabbed an Egyptian journalist’s phone while he was live streaming and broadcast his own face to thousands of viewers as he sped away.

The suspect was arrested hours after the incident as countless Facebook users were able to identify him as the thief.

The initial live stream being filmed by the Egyptian reporter was suddenly switched to being filmed by the thief on his motorbike as he fled away after snatching the device on a bridge in Cairo, Egypt, on 19th October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pC7Zh_0cX6x1sA00
A thief has been arrested after he grabbed an Egyptian journalist's phone while he was live streaming and broadcast his own face to thousands of viewers as he sped away, leading to his arrest a few hours later
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQOQq_0cX6x1sA00
The initial live stream being filmed by the Egyptian reporter was suddenly switched to being filmed by the thief on his motorbike as he fled away after snatching the device on a bridge in Cairo, Egypt, on 19th October

The broadcaster, Mahmoud Raghebv, from the Egyptian newspaper The Seventh Day, had been broadcasting live on Facebook and filming the bridge with his phone when the robbery occurred.

The broadcaster was reporting on a recent earthquake near the bridge when the motorbike approached behind him.

As seen in the footage, the biker grabs the phone from the journalist and then puts the phone between his legs as he rides away.

The thief was apparently unaware it was still running and even looks directly at the camera with a cigarette in his mouth while 20,000 spectators on Facebook watched the bizarre event unfold live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lpTc_0cX6x1sA00
The thief was apparently unaware it was still running and even looks directly at the camera with a cigarette in his mouth (left) while 20,000 spectators on Facebook watched the bizarre event unfold live. Pictured left: The thief after he was arrested
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IxRxt_0cX6x1sA00

MiddleEast in 24 said the live broadcast was bombarded with comments showing support for the journalist and warning the thief that they had all seen his face.

The authorities launched an investigation and due to the fact that the thief had clearly shown his face, they were able to track him down within less than 24 hours.

The Ministry of the Interior said the thief had sold the phone on after the livestream ended and the suspect arrested, but it is unclear what charges the suspect will be facing.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

