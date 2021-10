All sorts of reports have been buzzing around concerning Oscar Peterson over the last few years, that he's playing fewer concerts, gradually withdrawing from the stage, or finally succumbing to the tribulations of old age. As it turns out, he’s maintained a steady presence at some of his favourite venues around the world, but has just been keeping a lower profile, which is, he explains, why it’s been several years since his last appearances in the UK. Talking to him. it’s an immediate relief that the old impish sense of humour is undimmed, and he’s still able to erupt into a volcanic chuckle at a moment's notice.

