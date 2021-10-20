Jazz on Film: the brilliance of 'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Art Blakey was born on 11 October 1919. A major figure in jazz from the 1950s until his death on 16 October 1990, he was one of the music’s great drummers and bandleaders. But he was also something more. He was a great communicator, spreading the jazz gospel wherever he played around the globe. Jazz, he would remind his audience, was the eighth wonder of the world, because no one knew in advance what a jazz musician was going to play, least of all the jazz musician. It’s music, he said, that comes direct from the Creator to the artist to the audience – in a split second. Today, Blakey’s legacy lives on in his recordings, especially those on the Blue Note label, that are among the best performed and most adventurously crafted of the hard-bop era. Sought after by fans and young jazz musicians, to many they are as good a working definition of the fundamental principals of American jazz as any.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO