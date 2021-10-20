CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Breaking: 5-star DL Mykel Williams comes full circle, flips from USC to Georgia

By Chad Simmons about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZRNW_0cX6wM4h00
Chad Simmons/On3

Back in February, Mykel Williams was planning to commit in March, to honor his father, on his birthday.

As the commitment date got closer, there was more and more talk about recruits being able to take visits again in the coming months. Due to COVID-19, the NCAA shutdown visits in the middle of March 2020, so Williams liked the sound of that.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway had established a strong relationship with multiple coaches on the Georgia staff, and with Georgia being an in-state school, he was familiar with the program.

Due to the pandemic, and the no. 5-ranked prospect in the country not being able to take visits, Georgia was the only school on his mind.

He was all but committed to Kirby Smart early in March before hitting the pause button to wait and take visits. June 1 hit, recruits could take in-person visits to schools across the country, and just days after his official visit to USC, Williams committed to the Trojans.

Georgia never slowed their recruitment down.

The staff in Athens actually did the opposite. They turned it up a notch, and after the Trojans fired Clay Helton, Georgia ramped it up a little more. A little over eight months after he was all but committed to the Bulldogs, Williams has come full circle, he is now publicly committed to Georgia.

“I have always had Georgia in my heart for Georgia,” Williams said. “That is why I was about to commit earlier this year. Georgia has had my attention from the beginning, and nothing ever changed, but my love for Georgia now is stronger than ever.

“Even when I was committed to USC, Georgia never fully left my mind. I loved USC, and I liked them a lot, but Georgia was always there. They never went away.

“Now I am committed and it is a good feeling.”

Williams’ commitment to Georgia is different from the one to USC

Williams surprised some when he committed to USC. One thing some may or may not know is, he has a half-brother there in tight end Michael Trigg.

The two did not live together, but were still very close, and having that type of connection was something no other school could offer. Williams looked at Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, and others, but USC landed his commitment in June.

He was never completely locked in with the Trojans though.

His commitment to Georgia seems to be much stronger.

“I feel differently about this commitment,” Williams said. “Georgia is where I should be. There is nothing another school can show me or tell me that can change my mind.

“Georgia has everything I want and I am locked in.”

If Williams would have made this commitment in the middle of March, like he was so close to doing, he might not have felt the same way he does now about his decision.

“My commitment now is so much stronger than it would have been then back. If I would have committed to Georgia in March, I would have been solid, but I would have taken visits, talked to other schools, and it would have been different.

“My love for Georgia is stronger now. I am locked in with Georgia.”

Georgia’s pursuit made an impression on Williams

Williams emerged as a top player in the Peach State his sophomore season. He became a national name quickly, and he emerged as a priority for Georgia early.

Being an in-state recruit, Williams visited Athens early in his high school career, so he had time to develop relationships with the coaching staff at Georgia.

Georgia was viewed as the favorite early, and they stayed consistent. That helped them with this commitment in the end.

“Georgia was always recruiting me hard, but as soon as I committed to USC, they definitely picked it up,” Williams said. “Georgia never gave up on me, they showed me consistency, and they always showed me I was a priority for them.

“They made sure I knew I was important from early on. Georgia has been recruiting me since I was a freshman and sophomore, and I have felt love from them from the beginning.

“How they recruited me and made me feel definitely played a role in this decision.”

Georgia’s performance in 2021 was the icing on the cake for Williams

When he committed to USC, one thing that really stood out to him was their defense. The Trojans are based out of the four-man front, and that really appealed to Williams.

Georgia, under Smart and (Dan) Lanning (defensive coordinator), is known to run more of an odd-man front. Williams wondered how and where he would fit in with his skill-set.

Those questions have been answered.

“I can go in and move around in the Georgia defense,” Williams said. “I can be used like Travon Walker, like Adam Anderson, and like Jordan Davis.

“They like me at JACK linebacker first, but they also see me with my hand down from the three-technique out to the nine-technique. They want to move me around and put me in a position to succeed.”

Throught seven games, the Georgia defense is giving up 6.6 points per game. Williams likes what he sees.

“Georgia is dominant. They have shown me what they have been working to build under coach Smart. I see what they are doing as a team, I can fit in, and Georgia is a dominant team.”

Everything lined up for Williams to be a Bulldog

The decision is made. Williams plans to only visit Georgia for home games moving forward, and he couldn’t feel better about his commitment.

“I was thinking about Georgia and USC early in the season, and I honestly was praying on my decision looking for a sign to show me what I should do,” Williams said.

“That was right before coach Helton was fired, and I really took that as a sign. That showed me something, and I was really feeling Georgia was right.

“I took my time, I thought about it some more, and I had really been thinking really seriously about things since then. I knew I had love for Georgia, there were signs there for me, and it just felt right.

“Georgia was it for me.”

Williams knew about his decision before he arrived in Athens last weekend. The coaching staff found out throughout the day Sunday before Williams headed home.

“I told coach Lanning about my commitment first. Then we went and told coach (Tray) Scott (defensive line). Later that day, we went and told coach Smart.

“Everyone was screaming, jumping around, hugging me, and so happy to have me. It felt like a big family.”

The deep connection is part of the reason Williams is happy to be a Bulldog.

“The whole staff at Georgia is important to me. I have a great relationship with almost all the coaches, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“They have been recruiting me the longest, I know them the best, and they are all close to me.

“The coaches, Georgia being close to home, the team, and the way I can thrive at Georgia were all keys in my decision.”

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

London Johnson, 2023 top-25 prospect, cuts list to 12

London Johnson, a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Norcross (Ga.) High tells On3 he is down to `12 schools – Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Houston, NC State, North Carolina, USC, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Xavier. Johnson has visited each of the schools unofficially within his top 12, besides North...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

The top 300 most impactful players after Week 8

Here are our updated rankings of the 300 most impactful players in college football. This is not a NFL draft hot board nor a list of the 300 most talented players. Talent certainly is considered, but there are numerous variables and emphasis is placed on players having the most notable on-field impact; that is one reason it is skill position-heavy. The rankings are fluid and change weekly.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
On3.com

Nebraska offers 2022 Georgia 4-star OL Jaccarius Peak

One of top risers in the 2022 recruiting cycle, Valdosta (Ga.) offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak picked up an offer Wednesday from Nebraska. Peak is a four-star recruit who has 16 total offers. It has been a crazy last few weeks for Peak, who has risen on boards across the country.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Michigan offers 2023 4-star TE Brett Norfleet

Michigan extended an offer Wednesday to Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell four-star tight end Brett Norfleet. Norfleet is the No. 231 overall recruit in the 2023 On300 rankings and the 14th-best tight end in the class. His offers include Arizona State, Arkansas, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
Person
Kirby Smart
On3.com

Oklahoma offers elite 2024 Florida LB Timajay Hayes

Oklahoma extended an offer Wednesday to Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie linebacker Timajay Hayes. Hayes has offers from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Ole Miss,. , UCF and USF. Hayes has 27 tackles, five tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries through eight games this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Steve Spurrier addresses Florida's quarterback controversy

Former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum show this week. During the show, the two went over all things SEC including the complex situation Florida has at quarterback. Spurrier gave his point of view on what Gators head coach Dan Mullens sees with his two quarterbacks right now.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Chandler Jackson, 2022 four-star, sets commitment date

Chandler Jackson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers will announce his college decision on Friday, October 29th with On3 on Instagram live. The announcement can be watched here around 3:15-3:30 pm CT on Friday. Jackson, the No. 94 overall prospect in the On3 100, is deciding...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Circle#American Football#Dl
On3.com

Kentucky Volleyball destroys No. 21 Tennessee in dominant 3-0 rout

No. 5 Kentucky Volleyball is hitting its stride. On the road against the SEC’s second-best team, 21st-ranked Tennessee, Craig Skinner’s club destroyed the Vols for three straight sets. Without Madi Skinner nonetheless, who was out with a non-COVID illness. Here’s how Kentucky’s best performance of the season went down. First...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

James Franklin addresses speculation, rumors on Penn State future

Names are being thrown around this year for already-vacant coaching jobs in college football programs. One name coming up often is Penn State head coach James Franklin. In the Nittany Lions presser on Wednesday, Franklin was asked more questions about his future. One of which left Nittany Lion fans with more questions than answers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Alabama QB Bennett Meredith commits to Northwestern

Hoover (Ala.) High consensus three-star quarterback Bennett Meredith committed Wednesday to Northwestern. Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald offered Meredith on Tuesday night and the Alabama native committed on the spot. He had previously visit Evanston, Ill., two weeks ago for Northwestern’s game against Rutgers. Meredith told Al.com that Northwestern’s academic...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

WATCH: White, Square, Paschal Prepare for Mississippi State Air Raid

A year after silencing the air raid sirens, Kentucky’s defense will be tasked to replicate that performance against Mike Leach’s improved offense. This week on separate KSR podcasts, a couple of former Wildcats, Freddie Maggard and Van Hiles, likened the air raid to the veer option ran by the military academies. Luckily for Kentucky, they at least got an extra week to prepare for the unorthodox, pass-heavy offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Oregon women's basketball excited for season-opener, return of home fans

No player on Oregon’s current team has ever played in front of a home crowd in Eugene. At first glance, that may seem hard to believe. But because the coronavirus pandemic kept fans out of the stands during the 2020-21 season, and because of the heavy roster turnover over the past two seasons, the Ducks’ squad is filled with players who have only played inside an empty Matthew Knight Arena.
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey enters the transfer portal

Second-year freshman quarterback Harrison Bailey has entered the transfer portal as reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz. “Tennessee QB Harrison Bailey has entered the transfer portal, @On3sports has learned,” Zenitz said. “Former top-100 recruit who started three games as a freshman last season.”. Bailey is the third quarterback to leave the...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy