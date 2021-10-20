Archie Manning reveals Arch Manning has 'really good' relationship with college coach

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As his grandson is courted by the biggest programs in college football, Archie Manning revealed Arch Manning has a ‘really good’ relationship with a certain college coach. In a radio interview on Tuesday, Archie elaborated on the latest quarterback the Manning’s are offering to the football universe.

Evidently, the news will make the ears of Alabama fans perk up.

“He’s formed a really good relationship with coach (Nick) Saban,” Archie Manning said. “Coach Saban, obviously, is an excellent recruiter and a good man. I’m proud to call Nick a friend.”

Earlier this month, Arch Manning got to see the Crimson Tide‘s dominance first hand — he was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama’s 42-21 win over Ole Miss. Moreover, Archie Manning stated that his grandson enjoyed the atmosphere.

“Arch really likes the coaching staff over there. He’s familiar with a lot of players. That was fun for him to go,” said Archie Manning. “It wasn’t intentional for it be the Ole Miss game to visit Alabama. It was just the weekend his family could get over there.

“They had a good visit. Coach Saban spent some time with him. He really likes Coach Saban and likes coach Bill O’Brien, the offensive coordinator.”

While there’s been no indication on which team is in the lead for Arch Manning’s services, hearing a glowing review doesn’t hurt for the Crimson Tide. In addition to Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia, Clemson and LSU are under strong consideration.

Archie: ‘(Arch) isn’t caught up in it’

It would be easy – understandable, even – for Arch Manning to get caught up in his recruitment. Football players dream to be in his position, courted by the biggest schools and having your pick of the litter.

However, Archie Manning revealed that his grandson isn’t letting it get to his head.

“Arch is a sweet kid,” Archie Manning said. “He’s not caught up in it .. handling it real well. He’s enjoying the journey.”

Last weekend, Arch Manning’s journey led him to watch the Texas Longhorns. Next, he’ll on hand in Oxford to watch the Ole Miss Rebels host the LSU Tigers. Later this year, Manning also is scheduled to be at the Clemson-Florida State game.

When Arch Manning is ready to make his decision, the entirety of the football world will lend an ear. Until then, he’ll enjoy being one of the most sought-after recruits in the entire nation.