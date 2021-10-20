Paul Atreides and Chani from Dune arrive in Fortnite

Over the last few years, Fortnite's crossovers with various films have become so common that it's almost unusual when a major motion picture does not end up with content in the game. Given that, it should come as little surprise that Fortnite will apparently receive skins, items, and emotes based on the upcoming adaptation of Dune. The content was revealed in a new post by reliable Fortnite leaker @HYPEX, and it looks pretty authentic, though Epic Games has not made an announcement just yet. The movie is set to release in theaters and on HBO Max later this week, so we could see this content arrive in the game any day now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO