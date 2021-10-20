CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Atreides and Chani from Dune arrive in Fortnite

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite‘s crossovers continue with the introduction of Paul Atreides and Chani from the film Dune. Players can currently head to the Item Shop and grab the Paul Atreides Outfit with an alternate masked style and the...

egmnow.com

#The Dune#The Item Shop#The Paul Atreides Outfit#The Chani Outfit#Maker Hooks Pickaxe#Sand Walk Emote#Xbox Series X S#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
