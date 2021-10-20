CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: 5-star DL Mykel Williams discusses flip from USC to Georgia

By Chad Simmons about 14 hours
 7 days ago
Chad Simmons/On3

Mykel Williams is the No. 5-ranked prospect in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound five-star out of Columbus (Ga.) Hardaway is the second ranked defensive lineman in the country.

He committed to USC on June 15, right after his official visit to Los Angeles. The Trojans beat out the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Ohio State, but the school that finished No. 2 was in-state Georgia.

The Bulldogs never stopped recruiting one of their top in-state talents, USC fired Clay Helton last month, and on Wednesday, he flipped to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

“This one feels more solid than the previous one,” Williams said. “And this one is different because I feel like my process is over. I’m ready to enroll at this point.”

Williams said the coaching staff continued to do a good job recruiting him after he committed and, as a result, his relationships with them continued to develop and grow.

He added that it feels great to be a Bulldog.

“They just never left my mind,” he said. “There has always been a spot for Georgia in my heart, ever since they’ve been recruiting me. It’s just the spot for me. I feel like I can come in there and be successful at Georgia.”

Williams has spent two of the past three weekends in Athens, visiting Georgia for the Arkansas and Georgia games. He said his experiences at Sanford Stadium have been great.

“It’s amazing. First third down every game, you really can’t hear. I noticed that from the Arkansas game and the Kentucky game,” Williams said. “That’s exactly what the players want.”

