Echo Generation review

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember that first episode of Stranger Things? If you haven’t seen it (where have you been?!) then feel free to skip ahead a little, but if you have — do you remember that complete shift in tone when it went from happy-go-lucky kids playing D&D to argh what is that thing...

www.trueachievements.com

heypoorplayer.com

Echo Generation: Retrieving the Rogue Ship Coordinates

Party With Aliens and Get the Rogue Ship Coordinates in Echo Generation. If you’ve ever wanted to party hard with some extraterrestrial beings, this is the guide for you. Echo Generation has no shortage of odd situations, with this one not only being one-of-a-kind, but essential to the main campaign. First of all, you’ll need to have summoned the Alien Spaceship, which you can find a guide for here. Inside the spaceship, you’ll need to get to the VIP area, except that area’s a bit radioactive. You’ll need to have obtained a gumball from the video store Downtown. While you’re at the video store, you’ll need to buy the cardboard cut-out that’s there as well. Luckily, if you try to buy it, the guy will tell you he was just going to get rid of it anyway, so you can have it for free.
Synthtopia

Conductive Labs NDLR Generative Sequencer & Arpeggiator In-Depth Review

In this video, synthesist Karl Clarke takes an in-depth look at the Conductive Labs NDLR, a polyphonic generative sequencer and arpeggiator. The NDLR is a unique device, tailored to controlling multiple synths via MIDI. It lets you select or play a chord and translate that input into four unique channels of MIDI output – drone, pad and two arpeggiators.
keengamer.com

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye Review: Stranger Mysteries (PC)

When Outer Wilds first came out, many praised it for its worldbuilding, puzzles, and its truthfulness as a physics-based simulator. Most notably, the riveting story that the game told felt complete and whole. It seemed like there was nothing more that could be told about the world once you completed the game and collected all the ship logs. There was some worry, then, that a DLC was putting a hat on a hat.
mobilesyrup.com

Toronto-made Echo Generation is a charming retro throwback

As soon as I found myself using a red-and-white hockey stick to fight a trash-talking raccoon, I knew I would like Echo Generation. Developed by Toronto-based Cococucumber (Riverbond), Echo Generation is an adventure RPG that’s best described as a mix between Earthbound and Stranger Things. By taking the RPG mechanics of the former, the supernatural elements of the latter and throwing in its own lovably unique tone, the Canadian indie game proves to be quite enjoyable.
#Echo Generation
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: To Your Eternity “Echoes”

Fushi parts ways with Tonari and heads to the port where Pioran is waiting for him. He worries that he may attract the Nokkers again and endanger her…. For the final episode for season one, this wasn’t too bad to close off the first season and act as a pausing point. At least until the second season continues next year which was recently announced. But I can’t help but come away feeling a bit disappointed in this anime. I still think it was good for what it tried to accomplish.
pcinvasion.com

Echo Generation interview with game director, Martin Gauvreau

Echo Generation has just released on PC and consoles, bringing hours of adventure gaming and turn-based battling to players’ hands. I reviewed the game, on PC of course, and had a marvelous time. On top of that, I was lucky enough to get to field some questions to the co-founder of developer Cococucumber, Martin Gauvreau, who also served as game director on Echo Generation.
trueachievements.com

Xbox sales: TA Team Picks (October 21st)

The TA news team is back with another collection of gaming goodies from the recent Xbox sales, and it's a beautiful mix of mind-bending, rubber-burning, blade-wielding, beast-snapping goodness. Kes is promoting erratic driving behaviour, Luke has us using our brains (the monster), Heidi is offering up another colourful adventure, and Sean and Tom are murdering people with pointy objects. It's a fun little selection from an otherwise difficult sale to choose from, but we came through nonetheless.
trueachievements.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Xbox achievements now live

We have just picked up the The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes achievement list. There are 30 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 14 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. There Is Always Hope Finish...
purexbox.com

Phil Spencer Showers Praise On New Game Pass Title Echo Generation

This week has brought us a few excellent Xbox Game Pass additions, and of them is turn-based adventure Echo Generation, which launched with the service earlier this week. And so far, Xbox boss Phil Spencer is a big fan. Taking to Twitter, the head of Xbox showered praise on the...
trueachievements.com

Stardew Valley creator's next game is Haunted Chocolatier

Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe has now announced his next game: Haunted Chocolatier. The developer shared an early gameplay video, while reminding fans that it's "not going to be ready for a while still." After working on Stardew Valley for around a decade, ConcernedApe has announced Haunted Chocolatier. It was a...
altchar.com

Echo Generation: how to distract the bookstore salesperson

Echo Generation's Downtown location is full of interesting establishments. While there, you can visit Video Busters, Tea Tunes, the School, and the Bookatorium. The Bookatorium offers a bunch of different magazines, comic books and more but you specifically need one book that's not for sale - it's part of the display. While the display is gorgeous and all, you need that book to continue the story and you'll have to resort to distracting the clerk and taking it for yourself.
trueachievements.com

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Slime Rancher 2

We, just like everyone else who played it, absolutely loved Slime Rancher. So when the sequel was announced, we had to reach out to developer Monomi Park for more info. Luckily, game director Nick Popovich was kind enough to answer our questions about Rainbow Island, new slimes, and all things Slime Rancher 2.
trueachievements.com

For Honor gets Dead by Daylight's Trapper in Survivors of the Fog crossover event

Dead by Daylight’s Trapper has made its way into For Honor today, as part of the Survivors of the Fog crossover event, which will run through November 11th. During the For Honor Survivors of the Fog event, you’ll be able to play the new Survivors game mode. It’s a 4v4 player affair with a catch… the AI minions have been replaced by the Trapper from Dead by Daylight, and it’s on the hunt for you. The game mode takes place on a map inspired by Dead by Daylight, so expect it to have all of the spookiness a good Halloween event deserves.
trueachievements.com

Fallout 76 headlines this weekend's Free Play Days games

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers can play three games for free, thanks to Free Play Days. Fallout 76, Dead by Daylight, and F1 2021 are all now free to play up until Monday. Dead by Daylight. Description: Ever wished to play as one of...
trueachievements.com

Total Mayhem Games on the evolution of Games with Gold success story, We Were Here

We Were Here Forever has just been given a release window of Q2 2022, along with more information about the series' return to Castle Rock in this fourth instalment. Total Mayhem Games' co-founder and managing director, Lucia de Visser, and producer, Geoff van den Ouden, took the time to answer some of our burning questions about the mystery-filled co-op puzzle games — inspiration, achievements, walkie-talkies, and more await...
trueachievements.com

Doom Eternal's Horde Mode arrives next week

Bethesda has now confirmed that update 6.66 arrives next week on October 26th for Doom Eternal, bringing with it the new Horde Mode, "enhancements" to the 2v1 Battlemode, and more. "This update promises to be one of the game’s biggest yet with an all-new Horde Mode, enhancements to Doom Eternal’s...
trueachievements.com

Xbox Game Studios Spotlight: Tango Gameworks

This Xbox Game Studio Spotlight covers Bethesda Softworks' Tango Gameworks — The Evil Within developers led by Shinji Mikami. See how the dev ranks, its history, projects, and how many achievements you've unlocked!. This is the dev panel. It helps you keep track of all the games made by the...
trueachievements.com

Starfield drops new video about the "Settled Systems"

A new video for Starfield reveals a little more about the dangers we'll face in the "Settled Systems" in our work for the organisation known as Constellation. Design director Emil Pagliarulo talks us through the "Settled Systems," an area of our solar system. Starfield is set in 2330, but Pagliarulo tells us that 2310 saw a colony war between The United Colonies and the Freestar Collective, and that it's only an "uneasy peace" that exists in the present. We'll apparently play as a new member of an organisation known as Constellation, which is "committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy." Pagliarulo doesn't expand on our role with Constellation, but does describe a few of the dangers we'll come across in the Settled Systems, such as mercenaries, spacers, and pirates.
