Georgia State

BREAKDOWN: Georgia OLB/DE commit Mykel Williams

By Jake Reuse about 5 hours
 7 days ago
Mykel Williams/Twitter

Georgia pulled off a major flip on Wednesday, with former USC commit Mykel Williams announcing his plans to join the Bulldogs instead.

