Nursing homes must display most recent rating on their website for public to see

 7 days ago
Governor Kathy Hochul promised New Yorker’s transparency when it came to their loved ones in retirement homes, and that promise is being delivered.

Facilities are now being required to give families and residents in their facility a documents that clearly outlines where information regarding complaints, citations, inspections and enforcement actions can be found.

This goes along with a bill recently signed by Hochul that makes facilities display their recent rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services online where families can easily see it.

This move will help families making a hard decision when deciding where to place their loved one.

The overall goal is to better prepare nursing homes if there ever is a crisis like COVID-19 in the future.

