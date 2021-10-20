CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

By STAN CHOE AP Business Writer
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday,...

CoinTelegraph

Someone bought $3,400 worth of SHIB last August. It’s now worth $1.55 billion

An address with the foresight to purchase $3,400 worth of Shiba Inu (SHIB) last August has seen the value of the coins grow to a whopping $1.55 billion on Thursday. In total, the unknown person has bought SHIB 44 times since August 2020 — with $3,200 as the largest purchase at any one time — and their total holding of 70,200,003,107,594 SHIB is now worth $5.63 billion.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Coins Like Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Surging Could Mean the Market Is ‘Overheated’, Says Delphi Digital

Digital asset-focused research firm Delphi Digital has revealed that historically dog coins, meaning cryptocurrencies inspired by the popular Shiba Inu meme, have historically been “a pretty good indication of an overheated market.”. As part of a tweetstorm Delphi Digital published, it mentioned that total value locked in Ethereum decentralized finance...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

$930,000,000 ‘Liquidity Flush’ Hits Bitcoin and Crypto Markets – Here’s What’s Next, According to Crypto Analyst Justin Bennett

After tapping a new all-time high just one week ago, a sharp correction has sent the price of Bitcoin below the $60,000 mark. A precipitous drop in BTC and the overall crypto markets over the past 24 hours has triggered liquidations across exchanges as traders became unable to meet margin requirements in their leveraged positions.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
Fortune

Every single Bitcoin transaction—even buying a latte—consumes over $100 in electricity, says a new report

Yesterday, I received via email a report that takes an original look at Bitcoin’s energy consumption. The study, from UK financial site MoneySuperMarket calculates the electricity cost of each Bitcoin transaction. If you buy a latte with Bitcoin, or send coins to friend for walking your dog, how much juice does the purchase or transfer consume? The answer is a blow to those fans who insist that Bitcoin will someday serve as a widespread currency that makes buying and selling things faster and cheaper.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

4 Top Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Hits a New High

The crypto market is reaching new heights as coins and tokens provide multi-fold returns in the blink of an eye. And while global adoption of cryptocurrencies has increased, data suggests these users comprise only 4% of the world’s population. This leaves ample headroom for growth in all aspects of the industry, including crypto stocks.
STOCKS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bitcoin's slide from record highs is a warning for crypto investors

Only a week ago, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of nearly $67,000. But investors have been dumping the world's most valuable cryptocurrency in favor of the new kid -- or rather, new dog -- in town: shiba inu. The price of one bitcoin fell more than 5% Wednesday and was...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best?

Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Robinhood, a popular and innovative trading platform, are often compared to try to determine which is the best service for trading and investing in cryptocurrency. Both have simple applications that are user-friendly for beginners. … Continue reading → The post Coinbase vs. Robinhood for Crypto: Which Is Best? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

The Week of Crypto: Bitcoin, Ethereum to Set New Highs?

So, Elon Musk just tweeted out that he’s personal crypto portfolio holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin and, we’ve guessed it, you also want in on the action. Here’s what to expect short term for four of the major coins this week. Bitcoin: Eyeing new highs?. The days prior to the...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Trillion Dollar Mistake: Is China Planning To Reverse Crypto Ban?

Earlier in the year, China had embarked on what is considered the biggest crypto crackdown to date. The country has had a tumultuous relationship with the crypto space in the past, announcing various bans. But the severity of its last crackdown had led to the exit of miners out of what was said to be the ‘crypto mining capital of the world.’
MARKETS

