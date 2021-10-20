Record backlog of cargo ships wait at California ports

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began. In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them. In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...

