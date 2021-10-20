Record backlog of cargo ships wait at California ports

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began.
In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them.
In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...
The backlog of container ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach may have started in mid-2020 with the pandemic, but it’s now the worst it’s ever been—112 ships were waiting to enter and unload as of last week, according to Bloomberg. Pre-pandemic, the usual number of ships waiting was 17, according to ABC/7. The backlog is only expected to get worse with another 45 ships expected to arrive shortly.
The congestion outside of America’s ports has led to $24 billion in goods floating outside of California’s Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, according to CNN. As the goods sit on the water, costs are rising for average Americans, shipments are delayed, and there are fewer purchasing options on store shelves. The problem, the outlet added, will likely persist into the middle of next year.
In an effort to ease congestion at the nation’s busiest port complex, officials said Monday that they will start fining shipping companies whose cargo containers linger for too long at marine terminals. The twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a statement that arriving containers scheduled to be moved by trucks will […]
California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports in San Pedro Bay - which move about 40 percent of shipped cargo entering the U.S. - are ranked among the worst in the world, falling behind third-world countries such as Kenya and Ghana. The Los Angeles port ranked 328 of the 351...
PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KERO) — A port in California is stepping up to help with the national supply chain crisis. Some ships that are unable to wait to offload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach are sailing up the coast to Port Hueneme. The traditional cargoes at the Port...
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach has announced that they will relax the current set of rules they have in place as far as container stacking goes. In an effort to ease the current backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo, they will waive enforcement of their current restrictions for at least 90 days. Their current code limits containers stacking to no more than two containers, no more than eight-feet tall. This is normally mandated to reduce the visual impact of the port on surrounding areas.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Guard could be deployed to help with the cargo ship bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that has lead to a major supply chain crisis nationwide. A White House administration official confirmed to CNN Wednesday that it is considering all...
SAN DIEGO — U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.
WASHINGTON (SBG) - As hundreds of thousands of shipping containers remain on idling cargo ships off the coast of California, causing major supply chain woes, the Biden administration announced the ports would operate 24/7. “Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes. It's been caused by pandemic and policy-related issues," said senior...
(CNN) — Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain on ships off the coast of Los Angeles on Monday as pandemic-related gridlock continues to disrupt various supply chains, according to Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “We have about two weeks’ worth of work sitting at anchor...
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach alone account for nearly 40 percent of all shipping containers that enter the United States. That 40 percent has never been felt nearly as hard as it is now. As of today there are now a total of 100 cargo ships waiting to dock between Los Angeles and Long Beach. So, why are the ports so backed up?
The Port of Los Angeles processed 903,865 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September, the busiest September ever in the Port’s 114-year history. Year to date, overall cargo volume stands at 8,176,917 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to 2020. “Despite the global supply chain challenges, the Port of Los Angeles...
With ships backed up waiting to make deliveries at many seaports, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Jacksonville Tuesday to tout the state's ports being ready to serve frustrated shippers. "Our ports operate 24/7. ... We're here. We have capacity," DeSantis said during a media event with port executives aiming to lure...
It’s almost unimaginable. But it’s real and it’s going to impact every single consumer in America (if it isn’t already). Right now, there are 100 cargo ships that are waiting to anchor and unload at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. Before COVID-19, the average was 17...
Federal investigators trying to determine what caused an oil spill off the Southern California coast earlier this month believe that during a heavy storm in January, the anchor of the MSC DANIT hit the underwater pipeline, pulling it for more than 100 feet. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. SondraKay Kneen said...
