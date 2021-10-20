CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Record backlog of cargo ships wait at California ports

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

CBS LA

California EDD Fraud Payments Total At Least $20 Billion

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — California paid out at least $20 billion in fraudulent unemployment benefits — less than originally feared, but an amount that still represents more than 11% of all benefits that have been paid since the pandemic began. In an oversight hearing Monday, state officials blamed nearly all of that fraud on the hurried expansion of unemployment benefits by Congress that let people who were self-employed get weekly checks from the government with few safeguards to stop people from getting benefits who were not eligible to receive them. In California, the fraud was so widespread that state officials OK’d at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Malibu Times

Glut of Cargo Ships Waiting to Enter La Ports Loiter Along Malibu Coast

The backlog of container ships at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach may have started in mid-2020 with the pandemic, but it’s now the worst it’s ever been—112 ships were waiting to enter and unload as of last week, according to Bloomberg. Pre-pandemic, the usual number of ships waiting was 17, according to ABC/7. The backlog is only expected to get worse with another 45 ships expected to arrive shortly.
MALIBU, CA
Register Citizen

Shipping Port Backlog to Continue 'At Least' Through Mid-2022

The congestion outside of America’s ports has led to $24 billion in goods floating outside of California’s Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, according to CNN. As the goods sit on the water, costs are rising for average Americans, shipments are delayed, and there are fewer purchasing options on store shelves. The problem, the outlet added, will likely persist into the middle of next year.
LONG BEACH, CA
Daily Mail

California ports that move 40% of cargo coming into US are rated among the WORST behind third-world countries like Kenya and Ghana: Massive shipping backlogs in Los Angeles and Long Beach continue to cripple supply chain

California's Los Angeles and Long Beach ports in San Pedro Bay - which move about 40 percent of shipped cargo entering the U.S. - are ranked among the worst in the world, falling behind third-world countries such as Kenya and Ghana. The Los Angeles port ranked 328 of the 351...
INDUSTRY
Bakersfield Channel

Port Hueneme looks to ease SoCal cargo ship congestion

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KERO) — A port in California is stepping up to help with the national supply chain crisis. Some ships that are unable to wait to offload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach are sailing up the coast to Port Hueneme. The traditional cargoes at the Port...
PORT HUENEME, CA
cbslocal.com

Long Beach Limits Rules On Container Stacking To Ease The Backlog Of Cargo Ships Waiting To Unload

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The city of Long Beach has announced that they will relax the current set of rules they have in place as far as container stacking goes. In an effort to ease the current backlog of ships waiting to unload cargo, they will waive enforcement of their current restrictions for at least 90 days. Their current code limits containers stacking to no more than two containers, no more than eight-feet tall. This is normally mandated to reduce the visual impact of the port on surrounding areas.
LONG BEACH, CA
cbslocal.com

National Guard Could Be Deployed To Help With LA Port Cargo Backlog

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The National Guard could be deployed to help with the cargo ship bottleneck at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that has lead to a major supply chain crisis nationwide. A White House administration official confirmed to CNN Wednesday that it is considering all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
local21news.com

'No quick fix' to cargo ship backlog and supply chain issues, says economist

WASHINGTON (SBG) - As hundreds of thousands of shipping containers remain on idling cargo ships off the coast of California, causing major supply chain woes, the Biden administration announced the ports would operate 24/7. “Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes. It's been caused by pandemic and policy-related issues," said senior...
BUSINESS
KSLTV

North America’s biggest container port faces record backlog

(CNN) — Approximately 200,000 shipping containers remain on ships off the coast of Los Angeles on Monday as pandemic-related gridlock continues to disrupt various supply chains, according to Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles. “We have about two weeks’ worth of work sitting at anchor...
INDUSTRY
shop-eat-surf.com

A Record September at Port of Los Angeles as Cargo Volume Exceeds 903,000 TEUs

The Port of Los Angeles processed 903,865 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September, the busiest September ever in the Port’s 114-year history. Year to date, overall cargo volume stands at 8,176,917 TEUs, an increase of 26% compared to 2020. “Despite the global supply chain challenges, the Port of Los Angeles...
INDUSTRY
kslnewsradio.com

New record in supply chain crunch as 100 cargo ships wait to unload

It’s almost unimaginable. But it’s real and it’s going to impact every single consumer in America (if it isn’t already). Right now, there are 100 cargo ships that are waiting to anchor and unload at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California. Before COVID-19, the average was 17...
INDUSTRY

