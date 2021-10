Chifa, a term used to describe Chinese cuisine in Peru, became Wendy Leon’s culinary focus when she opened her restaurant in Lima in 1975 while her son Humberto Leon, cofounder of Opening Ceremony, was only four months old. The family migrated to Southern California just a couple years later, in pursuit of the American dream. This meant that Chifa had to close its doors. However, fast forward to 45 years later, and after allocating two years to perfect the design concept of its dining space, the family restaurant is back and better than before, continuing its legacy with the inception of Chifa LA.

