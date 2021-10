A sneaky space rock sped by Antarctica on Sunday without any advance warning and narrowly avoided being fully incinerated by Earth's atmosphere. Asteroid 2021 UA1 goes down as the third-closest fly-by of our planet by a near-Earth object that didn't end in an impact. The cosmic boulder is estimated to be about two meters (6.6 feet) in diameter, the size of a large appliance or a golf cart. Had it actually hit our planet, the vast majority of it would almost certainly have burned up in the atmosphere.

ASTRONOMY ・ 11 HOURS AGO