Carey is bad for the citizens of District 15

Athens Messenger
 7 days ago

Early voting is upon us and the second of Nov. will be here in the blink of an eye. Our choices here in the 15th District are stark. We have Allison Russo, a strong candidate with a track record committed to constituents, education, healthcare, and democracy. On the other hand we...

www.athensmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Record-Herald

Carey, Russo seek open House seat

The hottest congressional race in next week’s off-year election pits a Donald Trump-backed coal lobbyist against a two-term state lawmaker in central Ohio. Political newcomer Mike Carey, the Republican, is favored to win Tuesday’s contest, but state Rep. Allison Russo is mounting Democrats’ strongest challenge in the GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District, which includes the lower part of Fayette County, in years.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athens Messenger

Correction by the League of Women Voters of Athens County

The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates. A Letter to the Editor published in the October 23rd edition stated that the League of Women Voters endorsed Allison Russo (I will be voting for Allison Russo by Nancy Manring) — this is not true.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Athens Messenger

Virjee and Patterson speak candidly at campus event

During an event hosted by Ohio University College Democrats on Tuesday night, Mayor Steve Patterson faced pointed questions from students and Independent Athens City Council candidate Iris Virjee about comments he made in a private lunch with county GOP official. Asked if he stood by his comments about both Virjee...
ATHENS, OH
Athens Messenger

In support of Mike Carey

A group of friends and I recently got to meet with Mike Carey, and spend a few minutes visiting with him. We just sat and talked without any hype, crowds or “politicking”. I found him to be a down to earth, regular guy who deeply loves his state and country, and is who is concerned about the direction the Biden Administration is taking us.
ATHENS, OH
